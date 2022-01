Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...

