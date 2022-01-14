ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemah, OK

Okemah Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuDkM_0dluhmWQ00

Okemah Public Schools announced they will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Thursday, January 14th.

They are looking to return back to in-person learning on Tuesday, February 18th.

The closure came due to a staffing shortage, according to Superintendent R.L. Vick II

The school announced extracurricular activities will continue at this time.

Meals will be available for pick-up at 12:00 p.m. at each school site with deliveries beginning at the same time for rural routes.

Students, staff and families are being asked to contact their individual schools for further questions.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 OKCPS Schools Return To Virtual Learning

Just one day after returning to in-person learning, two Oklahoma City schools are switching back to virtual learning because of staffing shortages. Starting Thursday, any student who attends the Taft Middle School Linwood campus and all students from Mary Golda Ross Middle School will be going back to remote learning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Authorizes Employees At State Agencies To Substitute Teach

Employees at Oklahoma state agencies will be authorized to substitute teach at schools across the state, part of an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The plan, announced Tuesday afternoon during a news conference, will be implemented by Oklahoma's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. The announcement comes as many Oklahoma schools have been unable to staff classrooms adequately for in-person learning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy