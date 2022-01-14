Okemah Public Schools Move To Distance Learning
Okemah Public Schools announced they will be transitioning to distance learning starting on Thursday, January 14th.
They are looking to return back to in-person learning on Tuesday, February 18th.
The closure came due to a staffing shortage, according to Superintendent R.L. Vick II
The school announced extracurricular activities will continue at this time.
Meals will be available for pick-up at 12:00 p.m. at each school site with deliveries beginning at the same time for rural routes.
Students, staff and families are being asked to contact their individual schools for further questions.
