Rory McIlroy may have to contend with fierce winds as he tries to avoid beginning the year with a missed cut for only the second time in his career. Making his first start of 2022, McIlroy dropped shots on each of his last two holes Thursday to sign for an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. That left him nine shots off the early lead, but more pressing is he sits in a tie for 77th. That has added relevance with the second-round forecast in Abu Dhabi, which is calling for 40-mph gusts in the afternoon.

GOLF ・ 3 HOURS AGO