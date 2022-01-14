ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Transportation Dept. to Offer Construction Skills Training

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans...

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

