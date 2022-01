Everyone has a go-to outfit for their weekly grocery runs. Your typical look might be an oversized hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. If you were feeling a bit fancy, maybe you’ll throw on a colorblock tracksuit and your favorite pair of slides. Regardless of your choice, the supermarket is generally a place where you don’t have to ponder too hard on what to wear. However, Hollywood A-listers think differently when they head out to Whole Foods or Erewhon. A celebrity’s outfit for grocery store trips always looks expertly put together and luxe. Stars wear Chanel blazers with baggy jeans, Max Mara cashmere coats, and they never forget to complete their attire with an It bag or shoe.

