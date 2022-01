Study results suggest that infection with Epstein-Barr virus may be the leading cause of multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, for which there is currently no definitive cure. Affecting 2.8 million people worldwide, MS attacks the myelin sheaths that work to protect neurons in the brain and the spinal cord. Although the cause of MS is still unknown, infection with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has been found to be a top suspect requiring further investigation into its association with MS, according to a study from researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO