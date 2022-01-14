ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Free at-home COVID tests: Here’s who isn’t covered under new program

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul9kb_0dlubVFh00

(NEXSTAR) – The first of the White House’s major initiatives to get everyone access to free, at-home COVID testing takes effect Saturday. Starting Jan. 15, private health insurers will be required to reimburse members for up to eight test kits per month.

But the new policy doesn’t benefit every American.

For starters, it only applies to people who have private health insurance. That leaves out uninsured people, an estimated 28 million or 8.6% of Americans.

It also doesn’t affect an even larger segment of the population: Americans 65 and older covered by Medicare. That’s 18.4% of Americans, as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020.

Not everyone who has public health coverage is left out. Medicaid recipients and children covered by CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) will be eligible for reimbursement.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

“People with Medicaid or CHIP coverage should contact their state Medicaid or CHIP agency for information regarding the specifics of coverage for at-home COVID-19 tests, as coverage rules may vary by state,” says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services .

Medicare recipients and uninsured Americans will still benefit from the White House’s plan to distribute 1 billion at-home COVID-19 tests directly to people for free. That plan is still in the works. People will soon be able to sign up to get a test mailed to them, the White House says, but the website to sign up hasn’t yet been launched.

More details and a website are expected to come next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Biden administration awards $3.8 million to reduce burnout in Pa. healthcare workers

(WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday, Jan. 20 that $3,817,244 in awards will be distributed to help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the healthcare workforce. The funds were secured by the Biden-Harris Administration American Resuce […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cpr.org

If you take an at-home COVID test and it’s positive, you’re supposed to report it to Colorado officials. Here’s how

Rapid take-home antigen tests have become scarce during the holiday season as people worried about spreading COVID-19 search for quick ways to detect the virus. Tests can be purchased at many pharmacies (although good luck finding them), but Coloradans can also apply to get free tests from the Colorado Department of Public Health, though its inventory is also limited. When applying, people are asked to submit test results through an online portal – regardless of its outcome.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Census Bureau#The White House#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Chip Lrb#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
Complex

Biden Administration to Start Mailing At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free—Here’s How to Get It

The Biden administration is sending at-home COVID-19 tests starting next week, and will allow Americans to redeem tests at no cost through their insurance, too. Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Vox

What you need to know about Biden’s free rapid test program

The White House’s long-awaited website for ordering free Covid-19 rapid tests is finally live. The new page, covidtests.gov, arrives amid a shortage of rapid tests and a surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. While this new program isn’t flawless, flooding the country with easily accessible rapid tests could be a powerful tool to fight the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Insurers aren't ready to pay for Americans' home COVID-19 tests

Beginning Saturday, private health insurers will be required to reimburse their members for the cost of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests under new rules laid out by the Biden administration. But Americans are unlikely to get their hands on tests right away. For one, rapid tests remain in short supply, and pharmacies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

Insurance Companies Are Now Required to Cover Up to 8 At-Home COVID Tests a Month—Here's How to Take Advantage

COVID-19 testing is an important way to prevent virus transmission. And thankfully, there are at-home COVID tests that make the process easy—no searching for a testing appointment at local pharmacies or waiting in a long line at a pop-up testing site. However, those at-home tests can be expensive, so it's not always realistic to keep them on hand or test whenever you need to. But now, thanks to a new policy enacted by the Biden-Harris Administration, cost no longer has to stand in the way of at-home testing for Americans with private health coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Biden administration extends public health emergency for Covid-19

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the the Covid-19 public health emergency Friday, continuing the declaration for another 90 days. The latest declaration was posted to the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and it will allow many public health protections and financial aid programs to continue for at least another three months.
U.S. POLITICS
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy