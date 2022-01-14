The Book Club

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mikayla Henry
Welcome back to another Winter Term at Lawrence! Everywhere you look, glasses are fogged up, snow boots are donned and hands are freezing. All of these signs can only mean one thing — it is the perfect time to stay inside and get cozy with a new book! And luckily for...

Santa Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club January Pick: ‘Disability Visibility’

Indy Book Club January Pick: Disability Visibility. ‘Storytelling itself is an activity, not an object. Stories are the closest we can come to a shared experience. Like all stories, they are most fundamentally a chance to ride around inside another head and be reminded that being who we are and where we are, and doing what we’re doing, is not the only possibility.’
SANTA BARBARA, CA
AZFamily

Olivia's Book Club kicks of 2022 with sci-fi selection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New year, new book! The six novels shared in Olivia's Book Club for 2021 included historical fiction, romance, humor, prize-winning literary fiction, and suspenseful thrillers that gave us a lot to talk about. But, there was no sci-fi in that book stack, so that's where we begin -- Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary."
PHOENIX, AZ
kzmu.org

Telling Ourselves Stories In Order To Live – Radio Book Club

The latest Radio Book Club begins with reflections and a thank you to Joan Didion, who passed away in December. She left the world with her layered, sharp, and resonant writing. And hosts have a lively discussion about the books they have not read on the New York Times’ ‘Top 25 Books in the Past 125 Years’ list. Infinite jests are had by all! Plus, ample book reviews and recommendations.
phillyfunguide.com

Athenaeum Mystery Book Club: The Sorbonne Affair by Mark Pryor

Someone is spying on American author Helen Hancock. While in Paris to conduct research and teach a small class of writers, she discovers a spy camera hidden in her room at the Sorbonne Hotel. She notifies the US Embassy, and former FBI profiler Hugo Marston is dispatched to investigate. Almost immediately, the stakes are raised from surveillance to murder when the hotel employee who appears to be responsible for bugging Hancock’s suite is found dead.
bgindependentmedia.org

Coffee Talk Book Club offers taste of future bestsellers

Join the Wood County District Public Library’s popular Coffee Talk Book Discussion to talk about new and upcoming bestsellers! Coffee Talk is a hybrid event, held in Meeting Room A & B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. January’s book group will meet online only via Zoom.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
freelibrary.org

Adult Literacy Book Club's Winter Book Selection

Join the Adult Literacy Book Club, presented by the Free Library's Languages and Learning Center and Beyond Literacy. Improve your reading skills while reading and discussing interesting books!. Don't always have a lot of time to read? No problem. This book club only covers a few chapters at each meeting,...
toledo.com

Museum Introduces New Lunchtime Great Lakes Book Club

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is kicking off 2022 with a new virtual lunchtime program—a Great Lakes book club featuring three books meant to provide new insight into our nation’s inland seas. The museum is encouraging interested participants to grab their lunch and join others online for monthly guided discussions beginning at noon over three Tuesdays: January 18, February 15, and March 15.
lawrentian.com

Fairyland

Giants and dwarfs, fairies and witches, heroes and villains, riddles and hidden treasures, and all the rest. This is the stuff of kid’s books, but does it have to be? Reading ancient fairytales makes me think they were not created for children, or if they were, only as a cruel and unusual punishment. Many old Grimm’s tales or classic Hans Christian Anderson tales appear to be more of horror stories than the light-hearted version we get from 1940’s and 50’s Disney fairy tales. They are hardly recognizable. For instance, the sweet, yellow-haired “Cinderella” known to America was a story full of self-mutilation and trails of blood to medieval children. I’m not saying we should expose children to more violence and terrifying ideas, but why should we banish fairy tales to the realm of children’s stories?
davenportlibrary.com

January’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s a new month which means that Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Jenna Bush Hager has selected The School for...
University of Arkansas

Book Club Discussion: 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

What's better than a good book? A good book and great discussion! University Programs will host a book club over Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery on the fourth floor of the Arkansas Union. Before the winter break, students were able to receive a free copy of this book to read, but any student who has read the novel is welcome to join the discussion! Mini muffins and hot drinks will be provided for all who attend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bridgemi.com

Bridge Book Club returns with sci-fi novel ‘The Other Me’

Bridge’s bimonthly book club returns in February with our first book club gathering of 2022. Bridge readers are invited to join this interactive discussion with Michigan native Sarah Zachrich Jeng about her novel, “The Other Me.”. Please bring your lunch and join Bridge Book Club for a discussion...
anaheim.net

Adult Book Club at Central: The Secret History

Under the influence of their charismatic classics professor, a group of clever, eccentric misfits at an elite New England college discover a way of thinking and living that is a world away from the humdrum existence of their contemporaries. But when they go beyond the boundaries of normal morality their lives are changed profoundly and forever, and they discover how hard it can be to truly live and how easy it is to kill.
ANAHEIM, CA
yesterdaysisland.com

Nantucket Book Clubs for 2022 Winter Readers

Nantucket Book Clubs is a new project created by Nantucket Book Partners (Mitchell’s and Bookworks) to connect and collaborate with the Nantucket community. The books to be featured were chosen by island nonprofits, businesses, and community members according to their missions and interests. The 2022 Book Clubs focus on grief, leadership, climate change, connection, community, diversity, and much more. All readers are welcome, both on-island and off-island, with zoom links and a virtual component possible.
NANTUCKET, MA
WDIO-TV

In-person book clubs are returning to the Duluth Public Library

Hooked on books? After a two-year pandemic hiatus, book clubs are coming back to the Duluth Public Library. Starting in February, the Main Library will be offering four in-person book clubs based on your reading interests. Each month, members will pick out what to read and meet once a month to talk about it.
DULUTH, MN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Library Book Club To Discuss Book By Local Author

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library’s Adult Book Club meets this week to discuss January’s pick “Heritage Lost” by local author S.M. Wright. The Zoom discussion will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Contact Becky Brower, [email protected], for a Zoom invitation. The in-person discussion...
SYRACUSE, IN

