Pennsylvania has set another record for confirmed new cases of coronavirus. The state Department of Health reported 28,018 new cases on Wednesday; the total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 now stands at 2,147,482. There were 143 deaths added to the state total, which now stands at 37,111. Around the region, area authorities are making changes in line with the spike in numbers. Luzerne County government buildings are now under limited access; a testing site in the county was closed this week and moved due to overwhelming demand. The Danville Area School District has reinstituted universal masking, effective today. Bucknell University has also announced that all home athletic events will require attendees 12 years of age and up to show either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result before entrance. The number of spectators will also be limited.

14 DAYS AGO