COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents.

Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health

In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for “10 to 14 days.”

Health officials on Friday reported an additional 11,560 cases, roughly a quarter of which were recorded in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. An additional 32 deaths were also reported.

The update brings the state’s total case count to over 1.13 million, and 10,971 Minnesotans have lost their lives due to the virus. Of the deaths reported Friday, three people were in their 30s. Six of the deaths were recorded in late 2021.

There were 1,616 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus on Thursday afternoon, 260 of whom were in the ICU. Over 80% of hospitals statewide have no available adult ICU beds. In northeast and central Minnesota, there are no staffed ICU beds available.

Meanwhile, over 8.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota including boosters, and 72.8% of the eligible population has received at least their first dose.

Due to the COVID surge, mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis instituted a vaccine mandate for any business which serves food and drink, including restaurants, bars, and sports venues. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.

FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul

The two cities also instituted mask mandates last week, and since then, other cities have followed suit. Duluth declared a 30-day mask mandate on Thursday, Minnetonka will discuss a potential requirement at a meeting on Friday.

Bring Me The News

Minnesota firefighter dies from COVID-19 just days after his father

A Minnesota firefighter who was beloved by his wife and 10 children died "quickly and unexpectedly" from COVID-19 on New Year's Eve. Tim Kath, 42, was a member of the Tintah Fire Department in the small town located about 50 miles west of Alexandria. Kath was an active firefighter with more than 16 years serving the town, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to order flags at half-staff in his honor on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset.
mprnews.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minn. schools on short notice

Last Sunday Minneapolis Public Schools leaders said they’d need to transition students to online learning for one day due to cold weather, driver shortages and a spike in COVID-19 cases. Within three days, Superintendent Ed Graff announced they’d need to send students home for a longer period of time:...
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MinnPost

Clyde Bellecourt has died

Clyde Bellecourt, the co-founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. The COVID-19 case positivity rate in Minnesota is 19.1 percent. The Duluth City Council rejected an attempt to mandate masks in the city. To help control the spread of COVID-19, Allina Health banned visitors in its facilities starting Tuesday, with limited exceptions. Metro Transit said bus and light rail service was starting to be affected by driver absences caused by COVID-19.
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities suburbs take a pass on mask mandates amid Omicron surge

Minneapolis and St. Paul largely stand alone when it comes to reviving mask mandates in response to rising Omicron cases.Driving the news: The Duluth City Council became the latest Minnesota city government to reject a mandate Monday night.Local leaders in Bloomington passed a resolution this week encouraging, but not requiring, residents and visitors to wear masks and follow other CDC and state health guidance on curbing COVID.Why it matters: Masking — especially with an N95 or similar face coverings — in crowded indoor spaces is one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus' spread.The cities of Hopkins...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures Drop

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays UPDATE (Saturday Morning): For snow totals and Saturday’s weather forecast, click here. SNOW EMERGENCIES: As of 10 p.m., Wayzata, Willmar, Faribault, Mankato, Northfield and Robbinsdale have declared snow emergencies. Eden Prairie declared a snow event. See the latest snow emergency information here. UPDATE (10 p.m.): After a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across southern Minnesota Friday, leading to more than 700 crashes on state roads, the system has moved south into Iowa. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the system dropped 9 inches of snow in Marshall and...
Marshall Independent

COVID surge strikes southwest Minnesota

MARSHALL — As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, area health care providers are also seeing growing numbers of COVID cases and an increased demand for testing. “We’re all experiencing the same thing,” said Debbie Streier, Avera Marshall regional president and CEO. The Avera health system —...
fox9.com

Minnesota sells warehouse once planned as COVID-19 morgue

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fate of a warehouse once purchased by the state for possible COVID-related morgue storage has been determined. Pending approval from the Saint Paul Port Authority Board of Directors, Soldier Trucking will purchase the building located at 1415 L’Orient Street in St. Paul from the St. Paul Port Authority, and with it bring more than 100 jobs.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
mprnews.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Bad numbers accelerate as pandemic digs in

Positive test rate tops 18 percent; officials find 5 percent concerning. Minnesota continues to struggle with a massive COVID-19 surge that began in the Twin Cities metro area but is swamping much of the state now. The newest state Health Department figures show confirmed, active cases topping 67,000 — a...
mprnews.org

Rochester, Minnetonka join list of Minnesota cities issuing mask mandates

More Minnesota cities are implementing mask mandates amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant. The latest is Rochester, with Mayor Kim Norton announcing that emergency declaration on Saturday morning. The order requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces — with some exemptions — is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday.
CBS Minnesota

Rochester Institutes Short-Term Mask Mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Rochester is the latest Minnesota city to institute a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise due to the Omicron variant. Mayor Kim Norton signed a declaration of emergency on Saturday to institute the short-term mandate, which she said would “protect vulnerable residents, and help ease the strain on our healthcare system.” It will go into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until Feb. 7, unless rescinded sooner. The policy applies to all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. Children ages two and younger are exempt from the rule. After Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstituted the requirement last week, a number of cities in Minnesota have followed suit, including Minnetonka, Duluth, Golden Valley, and Hopkins. The mandates come as COVID-19 surges across the state. Health officials on Friday reported a 21.6% positivity rate, a new record. For more information on Rochester’s mask mandate, click here.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 54,994 new cases, adds 262 new deaths to total

Florida reported 54,994 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and increased its overall death count by 262, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The new death reports, most of which occurred over the past month, brought the 7-day rolling average for daily deaths to 66 in Florida, the highest since early December. Death reports lag behind case reports by several weeks. On ...
