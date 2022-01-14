ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Greetings and salutations: A preview of SPAMALU’s Heathers: The Musical

By Taylor Yakey-Hughes
lawrentian.com
 6 days ago

Heathers: The Musical is a rock musical inspired by the cult classic film with the same name, following two sociopathic high school seniors who decide to take the social hierarchy of Westerberg High School into their own hands. The musical itself carries the same message and heart of the original film,...

www.lawrentian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lily Tomlin to Receive AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Career Achievement Honor

AARP The Magazine announced on Wednesday that Lily Tomlin will receive this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. Tomlin will be honored at the 20th anniversary special of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which will broadcast on March 18 at 9 p.m. ET by Great Performances on PBS. “I am honored to receive this award from AARP. There are so few grownups in the world. I am happy to be one. I feel I am not only a grownup, but I am mature for my age and that’s the truthhhhh!” the “Grace and Frankie” star said in a written...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: 2AM Tests “Knowing Bros” Cast’s Musical And Dancing Skills In Hilarious Preview

JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (also known as “Ask Us Anything”) has shared a fun sneak peek of its upcoming episode featuring 2AM!. On January 8, the popular variety show aired a preview of next week’s episode, which will feature 2AM as guests. The clip begins with the four 2AM members harmonizing using their names, before Jo Kwon playfully boasts about the quality of their live singing, using a common Korean expression: “We always swallow the CD whole.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
defpen

Alemeda Previews New Music, Teases Doechii Collaboration

2022 promises to be a great year for the introduction of new artists. Out in the U.K., artists like ShaSimone and Nippa are starting to make waves overseas. In the U.S., names like Reggie Becton, Destin Conrad and Marzz are making major progress as well. Among the growing crop of younger artists spreading their musical gifts around the world is Alemeda.
MUSIC
lawrentian.com

Goosepimples

Song of the Week: I Me Mine – Rehearsal / Mono by The Beatles (Yes, that specific version) Over the break, I had the pleasure of watching nine hours of almost-raw footage of a band writing music, goofing around and struggling through the difficulties of planning a show as a way to hold together what had begun to fall apart. Nine hours of anything is intimidating, and I knew that going into The Beatles documentary, Get Back. I won’t lie to you and say I didn’t fall asleep a few times, because I did.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scorpions Preview 'Rock Believer' Music Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a preview of the upcoming video release for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." The title track to the band's 2022 album will follow the set's lead single, "Peacemaker", as the second preview ahead of the project's release on February 26. "You...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Musicals#Rock Musical#Lawrence University#Performing#Westerberg High School
FanSided

Jenna Elfman’s newest podcast with Heather Dale #ALLTHETHINGS

Jenna Elfman portrays fan-favorite June Dorie on Fear the Walking Dead. She is one of those actors people love because she is so genuine. This flows over to her acting, making her characters seem real and relatable. And, her sense of humor and snark are two characteristics that add so much color and life to her work.
TV SERIES
lawrentian.com

TV Review

Feedback Submission Form: https://forms.gle/aESUd3YUQAXx2VGT7. Story Proposal Form: https://forms.gle/3YMknjEFuBBH8qVt7. For any comments or questions regarding The Lawrentian, including advertising inquiries, please send an email to lawrentian@lawrence.edu.
TV & VIDEOS
subletteexaminer.com

Crowds greet reopening of Buffalo’s only movie theater

BUFFALO — The smell of buttered popcorn once again filled the lobby at The Buffalo Theater on Jan. 14 as employees, dressed in white button-downs, black slacks and ties, served excited moviegoers their first movie theater snacks in almost two years. The Buffalo Theater last welcomed customers in March...
BUFFALO, WY
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Heather McMahan’s ‘Farewell’ tour comes to Midwest City Thursday, Jan. 13

Comedian/actress Heather McMahan will be performing her particular brand of comedic flair at Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center in Midwest City on Thursday, Jan. 13. A beloved standup comedian, Instagram storyteller and the best friend everyone wants, McMahan has seen her fandom skyrocket with fans and the industry...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
lawrentian.com

Fairyland

Giants and dwarfs, fairies and witches, heroes and villains, riddles and hidden treasures, and all the rest. This is the stuff of kid’s books, but does it have to be? Reading ancient fairytales makes me think they were not created for children, or if they were, only as a cruel and unusual punishment. Many old Grimm’s tales or classic Hans Christian Anderson tales appear to be more of horror stories than the light-hearted version we get from 1940’s and 50’s Disney fairy tales. They are hardly recognizable. For instance, the sweet, yellow-haired “Cinderella” known to America was a story full of self-mutilation and trails of blood to medieval children. I’m not saying we should expose children to more violence and terrifying ideas, but why should we banish fairy tales to the realm of children’s stories?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lawrentian.com

Lawrence celebrates 175 years as a university

Lawrence University’s first round of festivities for the planned year-long 175th anniversary celebration will take place Jan. 14–15 with the opening of an online merchandise store, a virtual trivia night and a birthday recital. This weekend coincides with the date Lawrence was founded 175 years ago: Jan. 15.
LAWRENCE, WI
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian Put “Raw Emotion” Into ‘Redeeming Love’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian’s score for Redeeming Love, which is set for release tomorrow via Milan Records, as the Universal Pictures title hits theaters. The film directed by DJ Caruso is a Western romance based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers that watches as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. For the project marking Tyler’s sixth collaboration with Caruso, he and Vivian looked to craft a sweeping score that captured the heart of its story and themes. “Composing the score for Redeeming Love...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bono says listening to U2 makes him ‘cringe’

Bono has admitted that listening to U2 makes him cringe.In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, the U2 frontman confessed that he struggled to listen to his vocal performances.About his own singing, Bono said it “makes me cringe a little bit” but he is “proud” of his performance on the 2004 hit “Vertigo”.He also talked about his dislike of hearing the band’s music, saying: “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed.”Elsewhere in the interview,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy