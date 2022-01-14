Greetings and salutations: A preview of SPAMALU’s Heathers: The Musical

Giants and dwarfs, fairies and witches, heroes and villains, riddles and hidden treasures, and all the rest. This is the stuff of kid’s books, but does it have to be? Reading ancient fairytales makes me think they were not created for children, or if they were, only as a cruel and unusual punishment. Many old Grimm’s tales or classic Hans Christian Anderson tales appear to be more of horror stories than the light-hearted version we get from 1940’s and 50’s Disney fairy tales. They are hardly recognizable. For instance, the sweet, yellow-haired “Cinderella” known to America was a story full of self-mutilation and trails of blood to medieval children. I’m not saying we should expose children to more violence and terrifying ideas, but why should we banish fairy tales to the realm of children’s stories?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO