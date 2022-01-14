ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tim Allen returning to The Santa Clause for new Disney Plus show

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Allen is coming ho-ho-home to Disney with a new The Santa Clause sequel series, set to stream on Disney Plus. The series is under the working title The Santa Clause, and Allen will once again be playing Scott Calvin. The actor played Scott in all three The Santa Clause movies,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Tim Allen Is Bringing The Santa Clause Franchise Back, But Now How You'd Expect

Tis the season to bring back old favorites, especially if you’re one of the elves hard at work over at Disney+. Hot on the heels of the announcement that cult classic Real Steel is being developed for a streaming series return, it looks like Tim Allen is bringing back The Santa Clause franchise for that same platform. However, the new project isn’t exactly what you’d expect for such an announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

Disney Plus Beauty and the Beast prequel series adds Hawkeye actor

Little Town, The Beauty and the Beast prequel series on Disney Plus, has added another actor – Fra Fee joins the cast of the upcoming show, Variety reports. Fee will play Prince Benoit in the eight-episode series, which also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Briana Middleton. Evans and Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou from Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and Beast, which starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, while Middleton plays LeFou's step-sister Tilly.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Tim Allen Is Shockingly Returning to His Most Famous Role

Remember when Tim Allen killed Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he scared the jolly man who was on the roof delivering presents in The Santa Clause? It was a strange start to a kid movie, for Santa to essentially die, with the movie following a reluctant man forced to take over Santa’s duties thanks to a binding legal clause.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
GamesRadar+

Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime TV show is called Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings TV show now has a title, and it promises an epic tale is on the way from Amazon Prime. The official name for the series is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The title was unveiled in a video that shows the words themselves forged from molten metal, which you can watch above.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New Bridgerton season 2 images tease dancing, romance, and a corgi

New Bridgerton season 2 images are here, and they've got everything you'd expect from the Netflix drama – romance, beautiful sets, and lavish costumes. The second season of the hit period series shifts focus from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) to Daphne's older brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Character#The Santa Clause#Disney World#Film Star#Disney Plus#Modern Family#Home Improvement#Jungle 2 Jungle#Immediate Media
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans react to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight voice – and it’s getting Dick Van Dyke comparisons

If you’ve seen the Moon Knight trailer then, chances are, you’ve got a voice rattling around in your head: Oscar Isaac’s British accent. To say the reactions are mixed would be putting it mildly. While some Marvel fans are down with the Ex Machina actor’s OTT British voice, others are less impressed with the Cockney-style 'Steven' personality found within Marc Spector’s psyche.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy