ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Far Cry 6 is just $20 in this weekend's Xbox Series X and PS5 deals

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After months of trickling its price down, Far Cry 6 has finally hit $19.99. Amazon's latest Xbox Series X and PS5 deals have slashed $40 from the original $59.99 MSRP this weekend, leaving us with a stunning sales price on the latest release. Far Cry 6 launched back in...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gaming World Reacts to Microsoft's Shocking Purchase of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft shocked the gaming world this week when they announced they would purchased the beleaguered gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will purchase Activision, the maker of the Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch franchises, for nearly $70 billion dollars, which will serve to greatly strengthen their portfolio of game franchises for their XBox consoles. Activision Blizzard has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with the company at the center of a massive scandal involving sexual harassment and a toxic workplace that led many of its partners to "re-evaluate" their relationship with the company. Microsoft was one such company, which makes it something of a surprise that they decided to purchase Activision Blizzard outright.
BUSINESS
gamingintel.com

How to Fix Warzone Freezing & App Closing Bug on PS5 / Xbox Series X

If you’re having issues with your Call of Duty Warzone game freezing or closing down mid-game, you’re not the only one. Here’s how to fix the issue:. Right now, Call of Duty’s Battle Royale is in a rough state. Not only are players having issues with the new Caldera map, but the game is barely running on console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#X Games#Laptop#Black Friday#Techradar
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and Xbox Series X not found? Perhaps the problem is not the shortage of supplies

The death of PS5 And Xbox Series X available on the market is a problem that has been suffocating the market for several months, creating many headaches for potential buyers. The only current-gen console available without too many hitches is in fact the Xbox Series S, while if you want to get hold of the “major” versions, trouble is lurking.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X/S Are The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Overwhelming demand is to blame for the current sales success. The Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever. That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer in a recent interview with the New York Times. It’s no secret that supply for all next-generation consoles has been tight since the consoles launched last year, however, in the interview, Phil Spencer attributed the supply constraints to the overwhelming demand.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Walmart has an early access PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this Thursday

After launching in 2020, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock remains maddeningly scarce for those who’ve yet to get their hands on one of the somewhat new consoles. For a select few, the bad luck may be over since Walmart is giving its paid subscribers a leg up in the console buying race this Thursday.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Activision games will still be "enjoyed on a variety of platforms" despite Xbox takeover

Microsoft isn't committing to exclusivity deals for Activision Blizzard games one way or the other. Earlier today, Microsoft announced the blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a total of $69 billion USD. While game exclusivity is one matter that naturally jumps to the forefront of this acquisition, Microsoft currently isn't committing to taking Activision Blizzard-published games off of PlayStation platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

PS5 Game Deals: Far Cry 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Tormented Souls

Get these three PS5 game deals from Amazon. In the middle of the week, Amazon brings us three notable offers on PlayStation 5 games that you can’t miss. Whether you like superheroes, maybe you want to conquer parts of the Caribbean, or you can spend moments of tension while solving puzzles. Whatever your choice, Amazon has a deal for you. The three games on offer are:
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Prices Drop As Scalpers Struggle to Sell Consoles

One of the best things about PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks becoming more common is that scalpers are being forced to drop their prices for the next-gen consoles. Ever since the new PlayStation and Xbox line-up arrived in November 2020, scalpers have been a major issue. Resellers who snatch up stock using bots have been plaguing online restocks for over a year now, with no solution in sight.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Battlefield 2042 is free to play this weekend on Xbox One and Series X

If you have not played Battlefield 2042 yet, now is your chance to try it for free. Microsoft has announced that Battlefield 2042 is free to play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X this weekend. It is featured as part of this week’s Xbox Free Play Days games. The free weekend runs from Thursday, January 6 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Sunday, January 9 at 11:59 p.m. PST. You’ll need either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Dying Light 2 Next-Gen: Is it coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X?

We've all been waiting for Techland's sequel to Dying Light for a long time and it looks like that day is finally upon us - almost. Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 and has since been delayed several times - for a while, it didn't look like it was ever going to be released! Thankfully, we're nearing the final release date and it's time to gear up for a zombie-killing-free-running adventure like no other.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy