Far Cry 6 is just $20 in this weekend's Xbox Series X and PS5 deals

Microsoft shocked the gaming world this week when they announced they would purchased the beleaguered gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will purchase Activision, the maker of the Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch franchises, for nearly $70 billion dollars, which will serve to greatly strengthen their portfolio of game franchises for their XBox consoles. Activision Blizzard has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with the company at the center of a massive scandal involving sexual harassment and a toxic workplace that led many of its partners to "re-evaluate" their relationship with the company. Microsoft was one such company, which makes it something of a surprise that they decided to purchase Activision Blizzard outright.
