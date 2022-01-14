Far Cry 6 is just $20 in this weekend's Xbox Series X and PS5 deals

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO