Student Loan Company Navient Will Cancel Debt, Pay Restitution Under Multi-State Settlement

Each of Georgia’s 1.6 million federal student loan borrowers has on average $42,000 in debt totaling over $68 billion. Student loan repayment was paused early on during the pandemic by former President Donald Trump’s administration and once again in August by the current administration of President Joseph R. Biden, with payments scheduled to restart on […]
Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 400,000 student loan borrowers will get some debt relief from servicing company Navient, according to a $1.7 billion settlement.
The deal settles a lawsuit brought by several state attorney generals, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
The lawsuit accuses Navient of giving predatory loans to students they knew were likely to default.
About 350,000 borrowers will get about $260.
Navient also has to cancel remaining balances of private loans to about 66,000 students, totaling those $1.7 billion.
OLYMPIA - As a result of a lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, student loan servicer Navient has been ordered provide nearly $45 million in debt relief, restitution and costs to Washingtonians. Ferguson's lawsuit asserted that Navient, which was the nation’s largest student loan servicer at the time, engaged in numerous unfair and deceptive practices harming Washington student loan borrowers.
Navient has settled a lawsuit with 39 states, alleging that the student loan company was acting in a predatory manner when giving loans to borrowers who were accumulating billions in debt—an absurd amount that they likely could never pay back. Per the New York Times, Navient’s $1.85 billion deal...
