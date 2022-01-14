Gather round, Boys and Girls, and listen to your Uncle Bob’s annual tirade on Snowmageddon. Consider it my yearly love letter to the weather men and women, meteorologists, diviners and climate prestidigitators who keep us mere mortals quaking in our snow boots for fear we will succumb to the White Death.

When I was young, snow evoked visions of Santa Claus riding a Norelco electric razor across a Winter Wonderland. Now, with the wisdom acquired by age and two accidents on snowy/icy roads, my weather outlook is seen through more wary eyes.

Fortunately for those of us who need to traverse the snowy roads less traveled, you can’t swing a cat without hitting an expert on the weather. But first, it goes without saying, do not swing a cat - that’s just a turn of phrase. Suffice it to say, there are a lot of folks who would love to tell you about their most accurate forecast.

I’ll use this weekend as an example. Winter weather could or could not affect our area Saturday and/or maybe Sunday. I’m writing this as of yesterday. Luckily we are located halfway between Lexington and Cincinnati, so we get the benefit of forecasts from the north and the south. Which, coincidentally, is the distance of difference between their respective weather predictions.

Depending on which meteorologist you watch, either the weather this weekend is going to be relatively mild, or a snow storm of biblical proportions is heading our way.

I’ve complained before about how, when dire forecasts stopped raking in a large viewership, new weather dangers came to the forefront. As an example, it used to be that simple predictions of accumulating snow was enough to keep eyes glued to TV sets. But that was then. Now, the boogeyman from meteorologists is the ominous “Wintry Mix.”

I learned my lesson about forecasters the hard way. When Pat Barry was giving the weather one Winter evening, he gave a forecast of little to no snow. So, instead of sleeping on the radio station floor that night, I drove home to my comfortably warmed water bed. The next morning I woke up to enough snow to give the Donner Party pause.

What followed was a bone chilling drive across Stonelick Road, then a perilous careen down Route 11 (before the highway improvement), finishing with a skidfest up Lexington Street to eventually park at 626 Forest Avenue, frazzled and ready to broadcast the flurry of cancellations that were called in by people who obviously got a more accurate forecast.

My, how the years change one’s perspective. When I began in radio four decades ago (Am I old? I think I’m getting old), snow days quickly morphed from the joyous reason to skip school to the white knuckle drive down Orangeburg Hill to slide my way into work. Suffice to say, I figured that out the hard way.

My first car, a 1977 pumpkin orange AMC Gremlin, could dance on the snow - better than some of the four wheel drives I have driven since. The downside was the fuel line freeze-up, which left me the option of losing a day’s pay or walking down Orangeburg Hill to work. Thanks to Mark Simms doing a Good Samaritan turn at Davenport Lane, I was spared the hill and the trudge along Forest Avenue to the station.

The moral of the story? If you want to know the weather, look out the window.