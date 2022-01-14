ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Federal judge declines to halt upcoming Oklahoma executions

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNpiQ_0dluX8Cn00

A federal judge on Friday declined to temporarily halt the executions of two Oklahoma inmates who are scheduled to die in the coming weeks.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot wrote that inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle were not likely to succeed in their claims that Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method presents the risk of subjecting them to severe pain and suffering.

Friot oversaw a hearing on Monday that included testimony from several doctors and witnesses to the October execution of John Grant, who is not related to Donald Grant and who vomited and convulsed on the gurney after being injected with midazolam, a sedative that is the first of Oklahoma's three-drug method.

Friot, who also heard testimony from the prison official who oversaw John Grant's execution, said the inmate's consumption of significant quantities of soda and potato chips until shortly before his execution likely led to the problems.

“The result of that for Grant was that, soon after the first drug was pushed into the IV line, and as he lay unconscious, restrained in a supine position on the gurney, Grant’s gastric contents flowed toward his head and out of his mouth," Friot wrote. “Combined with that was the fact that — also because he was unconscious and lying supine — Grant’s airway was obstructed by his tongue, causing him to noticeably struggle to breathe while, at essentially the same time, regurgitating.

“The important point here is that all of this occurred while Grant was unconscious and insensate to pain as a result of the administration of a massive dose of midazolam."

Friot also determined that Donald Grant and Postelle selected an alternative method of execution, firing squad, too late to be included in a separate lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection method as unconstitutional. A hearing in that case, in which more than two dozen death row inmates are challenging the state's three-drug method, is scheduled to begin next month. Friot, who was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, required all the plaintiffs in that case to select an alternative method of execution.

One of Donald Grant's federal public defenders, Emma Rolls, declined to comment on the judge's ruling but filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

Donald Grant, 45, is scheduled to die on Jan. 27 for the killings of two Del City hotel workers during a 2001 robbery. Postelle, whose execution is set for Feb. 17, received the death penalty for his role in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of four people at a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Former E. Oklahoma undersheriff arraigned on federal charges

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Wednesday morning, former Leflore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan appeared via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Kimberly West in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Morgan was formally arraigned and charged with three counts of Deprivation of Rights Under Color Of Law. Morgan is...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Federal judge denies stay of executions for two inmates

A federal judge denied to stay the upcoming scheduled executions of two Oklahoma death row inmates arguing the state's use of midazolam in its lethal injection protocol is “not appropriate.”. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled that Oklahoma death row inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle did not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Oklahoma lawyer weighs in on new federal vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officially taking effect this week, the Biden administration's new vaccinate-or-test mandates for all businesses with 100 or more employees. However, with the Supreme Court expected to weigh in soon, many companies are confused about how to move forward. "Under current law, federal vaccine mandates are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WREG

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedative
KOCO

Oklahoma trying to move ahead with execution program in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is trying to move ahead with its execution program in 2022 after completing two of three planned executions last year. It all comes less than two months before a trial that could decide whether Oklahoma can continue executing people. Oklahoma was scheduled to execute death row inmate Wade Lay on Thursday, but a judge called off his death temporarily in December over concerns he may not be competent to be executed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS DFW

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday. Officials didn’t say how the 59-year-old was doing, nor whether he exposed others, but noted “he remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.” Paxton  joins other high-ranking state officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who got COVID-19. The attorney general has been a leading voice against vaccine mandates, but his office today did not immediately answer questions on his vaccination status. Social media posts showed Paxton attended a weekend Donald Trump #Save America rally in Arizona.        
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Federal funding halted for Hurricane Harvey assistance

HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is halting the distribution of $1.95 billion for flood mitigation projects following Hurricane Harvey. A Friday news release from HUD said the Texas General Land Office has failed to provide paperwork detailing how the money would be spent to help people and communities at risk of natural disasters and climate change.
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Bonner Appointed as Oklahoma County Judge

The governor has appointed Anthony L. Bonner Jr. to serve as Oklahoma County district judge. The appointment was made in April. Gov. Kevin Stitt commended Mr. Bonner’s qualifications for the post. “I am thrilled to appoint Anthony L. Bonner Jr. to the Oklahoma County District Court,” the governor said....
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Diabetic Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor forced to work remotely because Gorsuch refuses to wear mask

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s refusal to wear a mask during in-person arguments has meant fellow Justice Sonia Sotomayor had to work remotely during arguments, NPR reported. This comes despite the fact the Supreme Court refused to block a federal mask mandate for air travel.Mr Gorsuch, whom former president Donald Trump nominated, refused to wear a mask while Ms Sotomayor, whom former president Barack Obama nominated, participated in arguments with a microphone setup in her office. Mr Gorsuch has been captured in images being the only justice to not wear a mask on the bench.Ms Sotomayor has type 1 diabetes,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy