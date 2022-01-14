ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing trial for murder is found dead in his prison cell

By Sam Russell
The Independent
 6 days ago

A man who had been due to stand trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas has been found dead in his prison cell.

Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018, when she would have been aged 55 or 56.

Ms Douglas, from Colton, a village west of Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 last year.

Norfolk Police launched a “no-body” murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.

The force said Ms Douglas’s remains were found in the garden of a house in Barford Road, Colton, on November 2.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained due to the state of decomposition, with further examination to be carried out.

Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, had been arrested in Wales on October 30 and was later charged with murder.

He had yet to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody, facing a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.

Norfolk Police said on Friday that Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at around 5pm on December 29.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Norfolk Police said his death was not being as suspicious, but gave no indication of his medical cause of death.

A hearing is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.

Police said a file will be prepared on behalf of the coroner.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

