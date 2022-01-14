ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
 5 days ago

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.

The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.

“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any teachers, but … it’s not their private space. It’s our children’s space, too.”

However, Anna Fusco, the Broward Teachers Union President, explained her grave reservations over the bill to CBS . According to Ms Fusco, it could discourage some people from entering the profession for fears of being called out and criticised publicly by parents.

“You want to play Big Brother every moment?” she asked.

“That’s not how society should be. We need to get back to where we have trust, we have value, we have faith and we have conversations and we can work things out if something happens.”

She adds that it isn't necessary to video monitor educators at work.

“It’s not in every classroom. Not every parent has exercised that right. We have parents that don’t want that. It’s kind of two-fold.

“If one parent wants it, the camera goes in the room. If the other 10 parents don’t want it, they don’t have a say,” she said.

As the Broward County Public Schools website states , under Florida state law, some parents are already able to request that a camera be put in place in a classroom.

Florida House Bill 149, which was passed in July last year, means that a parent can request it if their child has a disability and is in an individualised programme in which the majority of the students also have a disability.

The move comes as teaching increasingly gets caught up in the culture wars, with conservatives across the country complaining that children are being taught “critical race theory”. This has led to moves to remove books by some Black authors – unconnected to CRT – such as Beloved by the Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison.

Comments / 831

Mike Lampe
5d ago

I am a high school teacher. I would love cameras and microphones in my class so parents can see how some of their children. disrupt learning for everyone else..

Reply(50)
403
Veela
5d ago

Isn’t it interesting that politicians always want to vilify public school teachers but never private or charter school teachers. Is that because many of them have invested large sums in privatization? Because they have. This is more manipulation to create parental distrust and further destroy a free public education in this country.

Reply(42)
127
Jennifer Wood
5d ago

sounds good to me. if cops have to wear body cans to protect themselves, teachers with nothing to hide should not have any problem.

Reply(16)
135
The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

