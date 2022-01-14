ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Puppy Mill Owner Cursed out Judge After State Seized 24 Dogs, Ordered to Pay $84,000 Fine

By Samantha Berlin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the Zoom court hearing, the man cursed out a Judge and told him to "kiss my a**" before being found in contempt of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 37

Maisy
5d ago

Totally despicable. Owner must pay by getting locked in a dog cage for days with no break. Everything these animals have had to endure, this people deserve.

Reply(1)
42
Laura Pratt
4d ago

This Puppy Mills should be regulated with every state that must be best care for these dogs an mixing breeds for profit not health an veterinarian care. Should be stopped Emmediately.

Reply
10
Maria Angel
4d ago

He must be Faucci friend. Look at increasable rescue in Peta website at least 500 Beagles.The worst I have ever seen. I'm still sick to my stomach. I could only see one short clip and read. Because I became sickThat memory can't wipe away.over a week ago I saw.These bad people deserve tiger cages in water like our Vietnam veterans endursed as prisenors of war.

Reply
14
