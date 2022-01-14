ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How ‘The Eternals’ Score Captured the Sound of Space, Love and Its Deviants

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4Ew4_0dluU7vl00

Before filming for The Eternals began, composer Ramin Djawadi had lunch with director Chloé Zhao.

“I had read the script, and we just sat down,” Djawadi tells The Hollywood Reporter about his first meeting with the Oscar-winner. “We discussed the overarching themes, the organ idea, the whole issue of conflict and belief, memory — all these things.”

When they parted, Djawadi — who is known for crafting the score for fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Iron Man and grand sci-fi and fantasy epics like Westworld and Game of Thrones — went home to think about the MCU epic’s immortal heroes while Zhao went on to film them.

When she was done, the two reunited like Zhao’s characters for the next part of their mission. “She invited me to watch this early version, a long overlength cut of the film. That’s when I started writing music ,” Djawadi says. “I started coming up with the ideas and I played those for her. Right at that time is when I got the movie and I started writing to picture.”

Spotting sessions are a common way of working on a score, Djawadi says, but it’s also his favorite stage. “You watch the movie together and decide where music starts and stops, and you discuss each scene. I always love that part because that’s when you really get more into the director or producer’s head. They can just describe this thing they want to achieve.”

The process revealed just how in-sync and connected the duo was when it came to one of the MCU’s more unique epics, which spans the world, space and time.

“I always struggle, when talking about music, with how to put it in words,” Djawadi says. “But I would talk with Chloé, and we would talk and talk and talk. Then I would say, let me go back to my studio and let me just write something and see what the emotional expression is.”

The result is a score that doesn’t merely compliment Zhao’s vision. It’s a musical journey that exquisitely parallels every seen and unseen layer of what’s on-screen. For The Eternals Disney+ release, Djawadi spoke to THR about how he brought the themes of Zhao’s tale about the MCU’s earliest heroes to life.

Many members of The Eternals cast have sung Zhao’s praises as a collaborator. Can you talk about what it was like working with her on the score?

I’m glad that you asked this question because I just want to point out how amazing she was throughout the whole process. She was incredible. We had our first lunch, and I almost missed my afternoon flight because we were just talking and talking. We had so many ideas. I realized, “Oh my god, I need to get to the airport!” ( Laughs. ) When we met, we clicked right away, so I couldn’t wait to get started. During the process, she was so creative. She’s so articulate. It was a joy to just work with her. The way she would describe her emotions, it was always very inspiring to turn her words into music.

Working with somebody on a film is a collaboration. I don’t just write whatever I want. I need to make music to their vision. But she was so collaborative throughout the process. I have to point out, too, we did this during the pandemic, which wasn’t easy. I’d have to send her stuff. Most of the time, I could not play to her on my big speakers. So I would send it to her, and she would have to listen on a laptop. ( Laughs. ) It was not the usual way of making a movie. But it was an absolutely incredible experience working with her.

Chloé has spoken about how her vision for Eternals involved reimagining the typical superhero. How did you approach that within your music?

When Chloé and I started talking about the music, the big thing was that besides the superhero and powers aspect of it, there needed to be intimacy. A human feel to it. An emotion to it. So the music and the themes we created needed to represent getting emotional and showing a form of vulnerability. That was very important to Chloé to be able to show both sides. That it’s not just this is one way to do it, and it’s the right way, and it’s powerful. But that there’s also the questioning of things and the humanity of it, which this movie deals with so beautifully.

While it’s a step away from typical MCU movies, Eternals serves as sort of an origins story for the entire cinematic superhero canon — these are the first heroes. Because of that, were you inspired by any other films?

What’s nice with these new, phase four MCU movies is that you start fresh. We have superheroes that we haven’t seen before. It was nice, especially after having done Iron Man , a well-known character. It was fun to do that, but these are more unknown characters. So I kind of stepped away from all the other MCU movies. Of course, it still needs unity, so we said we need to do an Eternals hero theme to tie it in with the rest of the films.

The Eternals theme is aurally interesting because it sounds — from that initial flutter to that mechanical power-up and eventually the orchestral swell, which feels similar to parts of The Avengers theme — as if you’re building an Eternal. What story were you trying to tell with the movie’s main music?

What you said is actually perfect. That is the idea — this assembly of creation. During the movie, we find out how the Eternals were created and who they really are. So there’s very much that mechanical aspect that starts this out, which then builds to — I don’t want to say a classic, but a powerful, heroic theme. They are superheroes, after all. It’s all this mix of a powerful hero theme, the idea of construction and then adding these layers and motifs. Throughout the movie, I would use them without the main melody. I would deconstruct the theme or just the motif itself, and that would be enough to tell the story.

The score takes characters around the globe and galaxy while revealing emotional journeys. That includes darker character turns like Ikaris’ in “This Is Our Fight Now,” which features a booming, brassy and somewhat scary moment. What instruments were you most turning to for your score?

We used so many instruments and jumped through time so much that it would change my instrumentation. But the piece you’ve described is in the third act, and it’s the big battle. What’s interesting is that here our superheroes are fighting each other. It was the big conflict coming to its climax, and Ikaris being the most powerful one. In those scenes, we definitely used a lot of brass, electric guitar. Then one instrument that I thought was right for this score was the organ. I love the sound of the organ. There’s something so grand and powerful to it. It has a bit of a space feel to it, too. I thought it was very fitting for a superhero and that instrument comes throughout the whole score.

At times it felt like characters were getting their own instruments. For example, Makkari and the electric guitar. Did you want to give each Eternal their own sound?

Yes and no. There were moments with characters like Phastos when we’re in the Domo that it kind of gets techie with what he’s doing. There we tended towards more electronic sounds. But then, when it was pure emotion, we would become very organic, and we would use string instruments or piano. The tricky part was because there were so many characters. To try to have specific instruments or themes for each of them would have become quite messy because they’re rarely by themselves. We realized right away that’s not going to work. The guitar ended up being quite successful for Makkari during the fighting scenes — we always kind of used it when she does her thing. But overall, we stayed away from that. We left that up to the sound department for when they use their powers. There are very specific sounds with them. We stuck more with overall themes that represent more the inner struggles between the characters rather than trying to be very specific. It was kind of scene-based. What is the emotion right now that we’re underlying?

The Deviants have a specific sound, which feels almost like an alarm — it’s unnerving. Why did you choose that for them?

With the Deviant, there are two things to it. With this screaming sound, the idea was for it to be like the sickness of sound. Then with all the sound effects, you need it to be something that really cuts through and is scary. It’s very much a “here we are” kind of thing. Arishem, whenever he appeared, had a signature sound as well. I love to do these signals with music. The little easter egg that I can reveal is that the Deviant sound is also embedded in the Eternals hero theme. It’s derived from that because later in the movie, we find out they’re from the same source. I just wanted to connect them without anybody really knowing. I tried to be extra clever. ( Laughs .)

There’s one twist in Eternals with Druig that almost seems, with the help of the music, to set him up as the team’s opposition, but we later find out it’s someone else. How did you approach that red herring musically?

The music very much guides us and misleads us into who we think might turn on us or not. During the breakup, when Druig walks away, you can tell he’s very upset, and it very much feels like something’s changed. I don’t know if bad guy is the right term because, in a way, he’s just sticking to his beliefs, right? But you don’t think Ikaris is going to go down that way. He’s the most powerful of them all, and he’s our classic superhero, so you very much believe in him. Then you realize he’s not letting go of his original mission. That’s where the conflict becomes obvious and where another theme — mission — comes in.

Besides the hero theme, when they are doing heroic things, they are on a mission, and the mission is where the conflict becomes so obvious. What’s interesting is that they have been a unit for such a long time, so how do you portray the shift towards conflict? That’s why we used the same themes, and I would just rearrange them differently with a darker tone. They’re still a family, so thematically it should be the same, but I needed to find ways to portray the conflict and emotion.

Eternals as a movie lives as much in space as it does on Earth. But in space, there’s no sound. How did you want to musically capture the expanse of space?

It was a tricky one to capture because everybody would imagine it differently. When we first see the Domo fly at the beginning of the movie, I just thought it was more like an aura. Then also the characters have superpowers — there’s something alien to it, but it’s not scary. It’s more mysterious. That’s what I felt like I needed to capture. It’s also there with Arishem. He’s kind of intimidating, but again, not scary. He’s a creator, and so there needed to be a beauty to it as well.

Most of the layers are choir, but it’s not a choir in a traditional sense. It’s more like a choir that hums — that aura. There are no words; there’s no melody; no singing. It’s just a bed of sound. It’s capturing just the vastness of it. The organ was for the more melodic content. Many times when you talk organ or when you say the word organ, people think of church music, which I did not want. But it has a supernatural sound, at least to me. So with the different pipes, I just tried to use different settings. That’s kind of what the underlying sound was. Then I would add things like on the Celestials piece, for example. I would try to bring beauty in and use string instruments like a solo violin or even a solo voice on top of it.

You’ve got many songs on this score. Outside The Eternals hero theme, was there another composition you felt embodied the larger story or a different layer of the story you and Chloé were trying to tell?

The love theme on the soundtrack is “Across the Oceans of Time.” It’s as fragile as it gets in the film, where ultimately, this relationship [with Sersi] is what ends up changing Ikaris’ mind. It’s where he realizes over all these thousands of years that they have been on Earth, and together, there is this emotion, an attachment — love. It starts with that solo vocal, and it just grows, and then the choir comes in and just becomes bigger and bigger. That was always written with the intention of being in the climax of the film, which is quite interesting when you think about it. Normally, the climax is all action music, but it all of a sudden breaks down. The world is ending, and here we are with these two characters on their own, looking each other in the eyes. It’s such a powerful moment.

You’ve worked on the scores and themes for other epic projects like Game of Thrones and Westworld . Did your work on those influence your Eternals score at all?

For sure. I learned so much from those two shows. For example, both have multiple characters. In Game of Thrones , we also noticed that it could become very complicated to have themes right away for everybody because, again, they’re in the room together, and it just gets more confusing than helpful. On Eternals, we made very similar specific decisions: Is it the love theme right now, humanity theme, the memory theme. What are they going through? I learned a lot from these other shows.

Also, from the storytelling because a score is such a subconscious feeling. Because there’s dialogue and all these other visual things as you watch, you don’t necessarily pay attention to it, but music can be such a powerful tool to tell the story in parallel. You enhance things, and you make the viewer feel something. That’s something I just love to do. You plant the theme, you rework it a little bit, and because you’ve heard the theme before, you pick it up as you go through the film. That’s something I just love to do. It’s something I did in Game of Thrones and Westword and definitely this one.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Brings Gritty Tone to Marvel

Oscar Isaac is bringing his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for Moon Knight. The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show debuted on Monday during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, airing on ABC and ESPN. There have been multiple iterations of Moon Knight since he debuted in the comics in 1975. Isaac plays Marc Spector in a Disney + series, which takes inspiration from the modern comics, which depict the character’s struggle with a dissociative identity disorder. Moon Knight will take place amid the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Umbrella...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Remake (Exclusive)

Andrew Burnap, who won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance, has nabbed the male lead in Disney’s live-action take on its 1938 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The actor joins a high-wattage cast that includes Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the retelling that Marc Webb is directing. According to sources, Burnap is set to portray a new male character created for the film and will sing. Marc Platt, the Oscar-nominated producer who is also at work on a live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid for the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Secrets of ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke’s Villain and Oscar Isaac’s Accent

Chaos reigns in the mind of Steven Grant. Or is that Marc Spector? Dueling personalities come to a head in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, based on the cult comic hero of the same name, and created by head writer Jeremy Slater. Unlike Marvel Studios’ previously released Disney+ series, all existing in and impacting the larger MCU, Moon Knight, isn’t anchored by a character familiar to audiences who have been following along with in the MCU for the past 14 years. The series is anchored by Oscar Isaac, which has certainly drawn increased interest in the character. Still, Moon Knight is something...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramin Djawadi
Person
Chloé Zhao
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
TVLine

'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Ordered at Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to Amish Paradise. Roku announced Tuesday that the Harry Potter star will play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a newly commissioned streaming biopic. Written by Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#The Eternals#Yes And No#Deviant#Mcu
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Online on Disney+ This Week

  Marvel’s cinematic universe is ever-expanding, and Eternals is the latest ensemble superhero film to land on Disney+ this month. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, the movie hit theaters in November — and MCU megafans who want to be part of the ongoing conversation surrounding the project can finally stream the film at home on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Based on the 19-issue series of the same name by Jack Kirby (co-creator of the Avengers, Captain America and the X-Men), the MCU movie follows a group of immortal beings as they battle to save Earth from Deviants. The plot thickens when...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
SFGate

‘Dune’ Sound Experts Bring Sci-Fi ‘Realism’ to Outer Space

Sound is one of the most important and misunderstood elements in filmmaking, and sound for sci-fi films adds another degree of difficulty. “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, boasts two supervising sound editors, Mark Mangini and Theo Green, who worked on the film for 18 months. More from Variety. Oscars...
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

What Gets Hinted At In 'Eternals,' And How Will The MCU Be Affected?

With Marvel's 'Eternals' now on Disney+, here are some theories about what the future holds for the MCU. ‘Eternals’ has come to Disney+, and once again the MCU has been left with so many more questions and honestly, little to no new answers! But that doesn’t mean we can’t take what this behemoth (and I’m not talking about the Celestials!) of a movie has brought into the MCU, and look at the clues of the recent editions, like the MCU television shows and Shang-Chi. Maybe we can just try and see where the MCU is going?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Finally Responds To Her Marvel Movie’s Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Even it comes to Marvel films and critical reception, many of them have been highly regarded, placing on critics’ year-end lists and even receiving award nominations. But the mixed reception of 2021’s Eternals showed not every MCU release will be a critical darling. In particular, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score grabbed headlines as it was the first Marvel film to be marked as “rotten.” It shocked many viewers as the ensemble film was the follow-up to director Chloé Zhao’s historic Oscar win. For months, the Eternals director has remained silent on the low RT rating until now.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam McKay to Receive Advanced Imaging Society’s Debut Voices for the Earth Award

Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer, director and producer of Don’t Look Up, will accept the Advanced Imaging Society’s debut Voices For The Earth Award during its 12th annual Lumiere Awards ceremony. The event was postponed to March 4 and restructured as a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a limited audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Voices For The Earth Award celebrates “innovation and inspiration in environmental storytelling and acknowledges creatives who have found a unique approach to strengthen the audience’s appreciation for nature and illustrate the importance of taking care of our shared planet.” Presenting the honor to McKay...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

How Eternals Could Lead to Moon Knight

Moon Knight may be gearing up for reshoots, but it's still set for release at some point this year. In fact, the series could closely be tied to Eternals, a movie from Marvel Studios that just hit Disney+ on Wednesday. The latest synopsis says Moon Knight will feature a war between gods, and creators with Marvel Studios have referenced the Jack Kirby-created characters as the inspiration for the various mythologies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, the franchise does treat Asgardians—god in their own right—as if they're aliens instead of mythological powerhouses.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

How the ‘Dune’ Sound Designers Built a New Universe

Sound is one of the most important and misunderstood elements in filmmaking, and sound for sci-fi films adds another degree of difficulty. “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, boasts two supervising sound editors, Mark Mangini and Theo Green, who worked on the film for 18 months. More from Variety. Oscars...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy