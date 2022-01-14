Northbound Highway 99 blocked by multi-vehicle crash near Selma, officials say
A crash involving multiple vehicles has blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 99, stopping traffic, Caltrans officials said Friday morning. The crash happened near Manning Avenue, north of Selma. It's unclear if anyone was hurt. Officials reported dense fog in the area. A photo from a traffic camera showed very low visibility. FOG TRACKER: ABC30 Map showing Central California Fog Conditions Drivers commuting along the highway are advised to use an alternate route and expect delays while crews work to clear the scene. Click here to view latest traffic conditions on ABC30's Traffic Map.
