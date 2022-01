Houghton City Council met on Jan. 13 for the first meeting of 2022. As the city begins work driving support piles into the canal bed for the upcoming pier, a set of cables owned and operated by AT&T are posing some challenges. Despite the city making contact initially in May with the company, AT&T has “not been able to locate” their set of “six or seven” cables, according to city manager Eric Waara, which is understood to be somewhere in the footprint of the pier-to-be. “We are still working with them.” Waara later assured that “We’re going to have a pier when it’s done,” even if the issue necessitates a partial redesign.

