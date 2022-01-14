What Are Crawfish Prices in Shreveport Bossier?

I found myself in a tricky situation this week. One that, looking back, I'm sure I put others in over the past year or so, unbeknownst to me. I was in Walgreens this week at the check out counter when a man came up to me, talking literally over my shoulder, asking where he can find the COVID-19 at-home tests. Of course, I hope for my sake that his test came back negative. I have bought around ten at-home COVID tests since they became available, and I never realized while purchasing them that it might scare those around me.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO