Shreveport, LA

What Are Crawfish Prices in Shreveport Bossier?

By Erin McCarty
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crawfish season is back and you can find mudbugs at several spots around Shreveport and Bossier City. Some of your favorite spots don't have any crawfish yet, but they will in the next few weeks. If...

96.5 KVKI

Crawfish Season Off to an Early Start in Louisiana

Okay, we probably all did it last December. Remember how we were whining and moaning about "how hot it is" and "it doesn't feel like Christmas"? Well, we weren't wrong but there was actually an upside to that warmer than average weather that we experienced over the holidays. The warmer...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Prep Tips for Upcoming Cold Weather in Shreveport

With temperatures finally dipping near or below freezing in parts of the state over the next week, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. This is also the time to protect plants, pipes, and, of course, people.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Prices Going Up for All Louisiana Consumers, Again

Bad news for your pocketbook today. Prices at the grocery store are going up even more. Louisiana consumers can expect to pay a bit more for some of your favorite products. Proctor and Gamble has just announced they will be boosting prices on Tide detergent and other household items by at least 8%.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

The 10 Towns That Suck the Most in Louisiana

It's no secret that in a lot of ways, many towns are crime-ridden and economically depressed in Louisiana, but this is crazy!. MoneyInc.com ranked the top worst places to live in Louisiana and we think you'll be surprised by a few that made the list. Not only were we surprised...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Can Now be Ordered Online

I found myself in a tricky situation this week. One that, looking back, I'm sure I put others in over the past year or so, unbeknownst to me. I was in Walgreens this week at the check out counter when a man came up to me, talking literally over my shoulder, asking where he can find the COVID-19 at-home tests. Of course, I hope for my sake that his test came back negative. I have bought around ten at-home COVID tests since they became available, and I never realized while purchasing them that it might scare those around me.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bad Weather in Shreveport? No Problem Epic Cabin Has Fun Indoors

One of my favorite places to sneak away to is Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Although it is just a quick 2 1/2 hour drive from Shreveport it feels like a world away. You can float the river, go fishing, go on a hike, check out all the breweries and wineries, there is so much to do in Broken Bow. What happens when you're faced with bad weather before a Broken Bow weekend? You pick an epic cabin.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

This Louisiana Jeweler Wants to Make Space Diamond Rings

Jewelry is expensive, especially when it has diamonds. From a tiny pair of earrings all the way up to a gigantic engagement ring - that shiny little rock can shoot the final price of that beautiful piece in to the stratosphere and beyond. One imaginative jeweler in Lafayette doesn't think that's quite far enough.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Bossier City Movie Theatre Permanently Shut Down

A mainstay for movie goers in Bossier City is no more. Even after re-opening post COVID-19 lockdowns, the Regal Bossier Corners Cinema ceased operations last week. Employees say that the Corners Cinema employees were transferred to the Regal Boardwalk Cinema, also in Bossier City. Regal Cinemas shut down all of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Woman Tried VR for the First Time with Painful Results

Ouch! This Bossier City, LA woman tried VR (Virtual Reality) for the first time with painful results!. Yesterday, we were talking about funny videos on the internet at the salon where I was getting my hair done and my fabulous hairdresser asked if I had seen the video of the local woman who knocked a kid out trying VR for the first time. She was shocked I hadn't seen it, but boy, was it worth the wait! It's just as funny now as when Jerry Franks originally posted the clip to Facebook on January 1st.
CELL PHONES
96.5 KVKI

Several Major TV and Movie Projects Are Filming in Louisiana

Louisiana continues to attract movie and tv projects for production locations. The Bayou State is one of the top destinations for motion picture production. Our state has developed state-of-the-art facilities, competitive incentives, a talent pool and communities that welcome film projects. What Louisiana Has to Offer to Film Productions. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Will We Have a White Weekend in Shreveport? Here’s Our Chances

Mention snow to anyone in living around these parts and they may go in to shock. We're all still a little on edge thanks to last year's Winter Storm Uri that left a lot of people frozen and without power. Some folks didn't have running water for days on end and had to rely on melting the snow until things thawed and service was restored.
SHREVEPORT, LA
