A recent request for the Ellis County Commission to consider expanding from three commissioners to five was met with a great deal of resistance by the current commission. At last week’s commission meeting, Robert Readle, member of the Hays Board of Realtors, presented the commission with a request to consider adopting a resolution that would allow Ellis County voters to consider expanding the commission from the current three seats to five seats.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO