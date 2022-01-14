ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study brings clarity on how MS starts, though not yet why

By Anette Breindl
bioworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy using data collected over decades in a database of more than 10 million active-duty military personnel, researchers have managed to nail down the connection between Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection and multiple sclerosis (MS). The work, which was published in Science on January 13, 2022, "provides pretty definitive evidence...

