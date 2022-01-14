ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s ‘suggestion’ algorithm, Ben Affleck’s shirt and more news literacy lessons

By Reporter
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the latest installment of a weekly feature I have been running for some time on this blog — lessons from the nonprofit News Literacy Project, which aims to teach students and the public how to sort fact from fiction in our digital and contentious age. The...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

The Flash contains Ben Affleck’s favorite scenes as Batman

For years now there has been a constant back-and-forth among fans and others as to Ben Affleck’s ongoing role as Batman in the DCEU and the question of whether or not called time on the character. It seemed like he was ready to put it behind him after the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
SFGate

Kevin Smith Recalls Writing Failed ‘Superman’ Movie for Ben Affleck: ‘He’s Built Like a Hero’

Kevin Smith was the inaugural guest on Yahoo Entertainment’s “The Never-Weres” series and spoke in detail about an unsuccessful attempt to get a “Superman” movie off the ground with Ben Affleck in the title role. Both men were coming off the success of “Mallrats” at the time. Warner Bros. was in development on a new “Superman” movie titled “Superman Reborn,” but Smith thought the screenplay was “terrible.” That’s when Smith pitched his own “Superman” movie based on “The Death of Superman” comic series. Smith’s script went into development with producer Jon Peters, but the two clashed over casting.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Ben Affleck talks about ‘The Tender Bar,’ sobriety, and what it’s like being ‘the guy from Boston’

Every few years, it seems, we have to reevaluate Ben Affleck. Is he the garden-variety guy whose IMDb entry includes such forgettable films as “Man About Town,” “Runner Runner,” and “Live by Night,” or is he the nimble actor capable of quality work like “Chasing Amy,” “The Town,” “Gone Girl,” and “Argo,” which he also directed, ably enough to take home the 2012 best picture Oscar?
BOSTON, MA
EW.com

Ben Affleck's kids love Armageddon — even though 'they relentlessly mock it'

Ben Affleck has more than 75 acting credits to his name, but there's only one that his kids can (mostly) agree on: Armageddon. Despite negative reviews, the 1998 disaster blockbuster about a ragtag group of deep-core drillers tasked with stopping a gigantic asteroid from destroying Earth became the highest-grossing film of that year, and helped cement Affleck's status as a leading man in the role of A.J. Frost, a hunky driller and one of the movie's central heroes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Algorithm#Smart Phone#British Royal Family#The Los Angeles Times#Sift#Nlp
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck’s Best Fatherhood Quotes While Raising Kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Fatherhood fun! Ben Affleck has given rare glimpses of his bond with his and Jennifer Garner’s three kids over the years. The actor first became a dad in December 2005 when he and the Alias alum welcomed daughter Violet, six months after tying the knot in France. The then-couple went on to welcome daughter Seraphina and son Samuel in January 2009 and February 2012, respectively, before calling it quits in 2015.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore. Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Ben Affleck Reflects on Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League,’ "It Was Awful" and the Changing Industry

Nothing like a milestone birthday to make a person feel introspective. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, actor Ben Affleck, currently starring alongside George Clooney in The Tender Bar, reflects on his decades-long career, the changing landscape of cinema, and how starring in Joss Whedon's Justice League contributed to him reaching his breaking point.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri on ‘The Tender Bar,’ George Clooney’s Direction on Set, and YouTube’s MrBeast

With director George Clooney’s The Tender Bar now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri about making the film. Written by William Monahan and based on Pulitzer Prize-winning writer J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name, the Massachusetts-set drama explores the relationship between the fatherless J.R. (Tye Sheridan) and his uncle (Affleck), as they bond at a bar overflowing with colorful patrons. The film also stars Lily Rabe, Ron Livingston, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Briana Middleton, Max Casella. Ranieri plays the young J.R.
MOVIES
T3.com

Ben Affleck is the best live-action Batman and I'm tired of pretending he's not

Ben Affleck is the best live-action Batman the world has seen. There I said it. Finally! As someone that lives and breathes everything Batman (my dog is literally called Bruce), the debate over which actor has put in the best performance of the Caped Crusader is a daily conundrum, yet I've come to a conclusion at long last.
MOVIES
IGN

The Flash Movie Marks the End of Ben Affleck's Snyderverse Batman - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Flash 2022 movie will be the end of the Synderverse Batman, according to Ben Affleck who says he's hanging up the cape and cowl. Speaking with the Herald Sun about the pressures of the role, he admits it led to an alcohol relapse and subsequently pulling out of his planned Batman solo movie. Affleck also stated in the interview how the reshoots for the Zack Snyder Justice League film and shooting scenes for The Flash really put a nice finish on his experience with that character. #TheFlashMovie will see Ben Affleck reprising his role seen in the Zack Snyder films, Batman. In other entertainment news, the Fallout TV series is beginning production this year, and Deadline reports that director Jonathan Nolan will be helming the series premiere. You may be familiar with Nolan as the co-creator of HBO's Westworld, and with the two properties sharing similar themes of a dystopian world, he's definitely a great fit. And speaking of Amazon, they recently dropped a first look at The Boys season 3. In it, Homelander and Starlight are all smiles, despite the bloody and gruesome ending of season 2.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy