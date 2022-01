Epic Games‘ Fortnite is making its awaited return to iOS through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. As confirmed by NVIDIA, Fortnite will be available on iOS via the Safari web browser and on Android via through the GeForce NOW app for a limited-time closed beta test. “Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’ve been working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for mobile delivered through the cloud,” NVIDIA shared in a blog post. “While PC games in the GeForce NOW library are best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, the introduction of touch controls built by the GeForce NOW team offers more options for players, starting with Fortnite.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO