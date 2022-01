SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland to a two-year contract, with a club option for 2024. The 27-year-old returns for a third season in Seattle after a 2021 campaign that saw him play a key role for the Rave Green, making 15 regular-season starts and recording three shutouts. The signing of Cleveland gives Sounders FC three rostered goalkeepers (Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas) and brings the current roster to 25 players going into the 2022 campaign.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO