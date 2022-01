To an extent, you can classify horror by what is killing you: A brick shithouse murderer? You’re in a slasher. A horrid monster with big pointy teeth? You’re in a creature feature. (The tumorous conjoined twin peeking out of the back of some lady’s skull who hijacks the lady’s body and also can mess with electronics? Uh… I’ll get back to you.) Another way to look at it is where you are, and the documentary Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched argues that the folk horror genre is much more about the nature of a place than about its manifested perils, be they a mob of pagan cultists, a coven of witches, or freaking Candyman.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO