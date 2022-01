Superstar guitarist, Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have released their latest single, “Call Off The Dogs,” ahead of the band’s forthcoming LP. “This one was written pretty much on the fly, and in the spirit of the energy of the whole album 4,” Slash said in a statement. “You can’t overthink something like this song because it kills the spirit. When we got into pre-production, ‘Call Off The Dogs’ came together fairly quickly–just jam it and that’s basically it. And it was probably the last thing that we recorded in the studio.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO