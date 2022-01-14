Kaul raises $675,000 during last half of 2021

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, Marilyn Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden took questions from reporters about her federal indictment. He said he wants a swift trial and promised a vigorous defense. “Marilyn Mosby is not going to be the only one on trial.” Bolden said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to be on trial, the criminal justice system and its attacks on Black, female, progressive prosecutors is going to be on trial.” Bolden defended Mosby’s withdrawals from her retirement account and said she had no knowledge of a federal tax lien against her. Both are the basis for perjury...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO