Corrections official: Inmate's death under investigation

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his former White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump...
Russia has announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claims the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action
(CNN) — The Supreme Court handed the House January 6 committee a significant win on Wednesday as it shut down former President Donald Trump's bid to block the release of documents from his White House to committee investigators. The National Archives announced midday on Thursday it was "now in...
The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
(CNN) — Senate Democrats suffered a major defeat Wednesday evening in their efforts to pass voting rights legislation -- a key issue for the party, which is under pressure to take action ahead of the midterm elections just months away. An attempt by Democrats to change filibuster rules in...
The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
"Fox News @ Night" anchor and Supreme Court expert Shannon Bream joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the media pushing a debunked report by NPR over a mask dispute involving Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Bream told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer that NPR's Nina Totenberg, who...
President Joe Biden’s prediction that Russia will invade Ukraine and his suggestion that the West’s response could be more muted for a “minor” incursion drew swift criticism from Washington to Kyiv, with some accusing him of giving Russia the green light to attack. Biden sought to...
