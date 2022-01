Jon Stewart tells us he was just kidding. The former star of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” who now has a popular podcast is involved in entertainment projects as well as supporting various philanthropic causes. His utterances are not as consequential as they were during his 16-year-run as host of a satirical news program that was nonetheless a primary source of information for many people who grew up in an era when broadcast networks programs no longer dominated television journalism. But they still have the power to influence his listeners, if not to always—as they often did during the period when he presided over a show that changed the nature of American political discourse—help shape the national conversation.

