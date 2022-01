The press dubbed her “the Love Goddess,” and her fans worshipped her. Known as much for her fiery hair and voluptuous figure as she was for her acting, Rita Hayworth became a cultural icon in films, including Gilda and Pal Joey. She was so universally loved by G.I.s that in 1946 her image was drawn onto the side of an atomic bomb. Said Orson Welles, who was married to this real-life bombshell at the time: “I want my daughter to be able to tell her daughter that Grandmother’s picture was on the last atom bomb ever to explode.”

