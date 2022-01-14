De Haan fined $2,500 actions in Blackhawks game

SEATTLE (AP) — After a month of increasing frustration, it seemed fitting that Joonas Donskoi, who had yet to score all season, was the one to finally snap the Seattle Kraken’s losing streak. Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Donskoi scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Kraken […]
The NHL came out with rescheduled dates and times Wednesday for the 98 games that were canceled due to the coronavirus. There were also 23 date changes to accommodate the postponed games. Here are the new dates for the six Blackhawks games that were called off, plus a rescheduled game...
This afternoon matchup for the Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken could not be more of a trap game for the Blackhawks if you tried. The Blackhawks are making their second trip to Seattle this season, having beaten the Kraken earlier this year, 4-2, in their first-ever matchup in franchise history.
Six previously postponed games rescheduled, one additional game moved. The remainder of the Blackhawks regular season schedule is now finalized. On Wednesday, the NHL announced rescheduled dates for the six previously-postponed games, as well as one additional schedule change to a road game. New Home Game Dates. Feb. 17 vs....
CHICAGO – With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there were a host of games postponed in the NHL while the league’s plan to have players participate in the Winter Olympic Games was scrapped. That means a healthy amount of schedule shifting for all teams in the league, including the Blackhawks, who got […]
Forwards Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker activated and added to Pittsburgh's roster. The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Bryan Rust from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List and forward Jason Zucker from long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forwards Kasper Bjorkqvist and Radim Zohorna have...
None of the kids recognized the elderly man when he first entered Raleigh’s Chavis Community Center in November 1999. A hockey player? He didn’t look like a hockey player. Certainly not like the hockey players the kids might have seen with the Carolina Hurricanes — or on TV.
Through the NHL's new media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry 75 games on streaming platforms this season. The Philadelphia Flyers will participate in four of those games, including Tuesday night's contest against the New York Islanders. Along with the Flyers' four broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have...
