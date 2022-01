The Lyon County Lyons decided it was time to make a little history Tuesday night. Brady Shoulders scored driving baskets on back-to-back possessions to bring the Lyons from behind in the final minutes and give them the lead for good in a 71-66 road win at Madisonville-North Hopkins. The win was the first for the Lyons over the Maroons since January 2010 and just the second win in the last 24 seasons.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO