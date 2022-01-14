Historic Dairy Barn enters next phase of construction

A shot of the Stratton Apartment Complex in Amsterdam, New York.Photo courtesy of the New York State Governor’s Press Office. Despite wild weather across the state, renovations to one building in Amsterdam, New York came to a close without issue. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed the completion of phase one of construction on the $47.4 million renovation at Stratton Apartments, simultaneously kickstarting the renovations for the project's second phase in the process.

