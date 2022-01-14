ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Trades Sharply Lower Today

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) are down about 6.5%...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Alcoa (AA) Beats Consensus by 34% with Strong Cash Flow - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reiterated an Overweight rating and $66.00 price target on Alcoa (NYSE: AA) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Etsy (ETSY) PT Lowered to $240 but Jefferies Aggressively Defends Buying into Drop

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni lowered the price target on Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) to $240.00 (from $275.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Study City Int'l Holdings (MSC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Kenneth Fong upgraded Study City Int'l Holdings (NYSE: MSC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Bjs Wholesale Club#Jpmorgan#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) PT Raised to $41 at Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on AT&T (NYSE: T) to $41.00 (from $36.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Five Below (FIVE) Prices are Rising with Seemingly Little Pushback - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik reiterated a Buy rating and $300.00 price target on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) after observing 176 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Starts Americold Realty Trust (COLD) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal initiates coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Data Stock Sinks After Being Dropped by BJ's Wholesale

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) are lower this morning, trading down 4.4% at $66.15, following news that BJ's Wholesale (BJ) is dropping the company and moving to Capital One (COF) with its co-branded credit card. BJ's Wholesale is also suing ADS on assertions that it slowed down the process of transferring existing credit card accounts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock is Trading Sharply Lower

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are down about 6% today as investors continue to re-rate the stock following an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Loses BJ's to Capital One - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia reiterated a Buy rating and $105.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) despite ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Double Downgrades BJ's Wholesale (BJ) to Underweight, Removes from Analyst Focus List

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers downgraded BJ's Wholesale (NYSE: BJ) from Overweight to Underweight with a price target of $60.00 (from $78.00). The analyst comments "BJ: downgrading to Underweight and removing from AFL after strong 2021 run and re-rating. BJ’s stock rose 64% in 2020 and 79% in 2021, which compares to the 29% for the S&P500, 37% for the JPM Retail Index, and 16% for the XLP in 2021. We had a buy on the stock for nearly all of 2020 and upgraded it again in May 2021 given our expectation for a structural re-rating (i.e., unshackling from its existing 14-18x PE range and re-pricing to "GARPY" staples/discount companies and the multiple has gone from 16x to 20x). We also believed Street EPS estimates were too low and consensus FY22 EPS has been revised 16% higher over the same time period. As we look ahead, we are wary of the low end consumer anniversarying stimulus, the abatement of P-EBT payments (see above), the anniversary of the child tax credit (120-bp monthly boost to retail sales August-December), and accelerating food inflation over the year (also concerns for WMT). This dynamic could lead to SSS shortfalls, particularly as the year progresses. With the multiple at the high end of the range and shorter-term investors that like to comp this to grocers that trade at much lower multiples when SSS slow, BJ’s could see stock headwinds. Lastly, we note that we are required to have a balanced rating distribution and the entirety of this dynamic scores BJ’s at the lower end at today’s price. Our comp estimates remain below the Street for 4Q and all of 2022 and we are lowering our FY22 and FY23 estimates to $3.23 and $3.60 respectively. Our updated Dec 22 price target of $60 is based on 17x our 2023E EPS. Our prior price target assumed BJ's would achieve a market multiple (~20x) though we note the market multiple has de-rated to ~19x while BJ's is still trading at 20x consensus. The stock averaged ~18x FY1 P/E during 2021 and comp trends could turn negative in 2022 while pure-play grocers (e.g., KR, AD. NA and SFM) are trading at much lower multiples. Lastly, BJ is trading at 19x on our updated 2022 numbers and, should the stock overreact to a comp miss/guide down, we believe it could see downside to $55 (17x P/E on our 2022E EPS)."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Why Bill.com (BILL) Stock is Rallying Today

Shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) are up over 3% in today’s trading session after Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Ameresco (AMRC) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Here's What Pushed Stellantis (STLA) Stock to Trade Lower Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) have erased earlier gains to trade 3% lower after shareholder Dongfeng Motor Group offered shares via French bank BNP Paribas. Dongfeng is the fourth-largest shareholder of Stellantis while the sale represents 1.1%...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst John Ransom upgraded Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Frank Clyburn's Departure is Merck's (MRK) CEO's Opportunity to Build Out a Leadership Team Directly, Reiterate Buy - Mizuho

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating and $100.00 price target on Merck (NYSE: MRK), following announcement of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Walmart (WMT) to Sector Weight on Lack of Stimulus Tailwinds and Inflationary Pressure, Prefers Target (TGT); Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded to OW

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to Sector Weight from Overweight, while remaining Overweight on Target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Floor & Decor (FND) PT Lowered to $135 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes lowered the price target on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) to $135.00 (from $150.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy