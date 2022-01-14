ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The 5 Best-Rated Kitchen Appliances on Amazon—Here’s Whether They’re Worth Buying

By Taylor Lane
 6 days ago
If you’re anything like me, you’ve been in a non-stop cleaning and organization mood around your since the new year started. Because of the fever-dream state I’ve been living in, I quickly realized that my small, cluttered kitchen had an overwhelming amount of kitchen gadgets and appliances that I barely ever use. There are so many blender parts, or slow cookers that hardly do their job—not to mention all of the old and outdated random appliances I’d find that barely work.

So, if your kitchen is in a state of frenzy, know that you’re not alone. You and I both could use a major appliance purge, and then a major appliance update. It’s time to use to stand up to all of the hand-me-downs and let go of these items that no longer work or deliver on their promises. The best way to find the best products is to check out the items that other real shoppers love, and it’s easy to do this on Amazon where there are actual pages that show the top-rated items in every shopping category . This is how I found the top-rated kitchen items that I am now obsessing over.

Related: 7 Easy Ways To Meal Prep & Eat Healthy All Week Long

They include everything from a miniature waffle maker to a popcorn-perfecting microwavable bowl and a beloved milk frother. Some of these things I would’ve never thought of on my own, but now that they’re in front of me I can’t help but picture them in my daily routine.

Ahead, see seven of the best and most useful kitchen appliances at Amazon that reviewers say are seriously worth buying. Trust me.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

If you don’t have a ton of space to store larger appliances, then this mini waffle maker is for you. Its smaller design allows you to tuck it away in a cabinet without having to struggle to get it out every time you want to use it. It’s offered in 20 vibrant and fun colors and prints to match any kitchen.

“I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life,” a shopper said. “This silly little thing is perfect. It is so simple that it works almost solely because of that. The non-stick surface really is non-stick. Kind of critical with a waffle maker, so the waffles come off clean without scraping and scrubbing. It makes a waffle in about two minutes. About the time it takes to make my coffee.”



Dash Mini Waffle Maker $17.99


Buy Now

Zulay Original Milk Frother

Ok, I know we’ve all really been trying to make our coffee at home instead of convincing ourselves we need an $8 latte every time we leave our apartments. And no at-home coffee is complete without a “coffee lover approved” milk frother that makes your drink creamy. This handheld frother is incredibly easy to use. Just stick it in your favorite coffee drink, press the button and watch how easily it froths the milk.

One Amazon reviewer said, “this is by far the best frothers I’ve ever used. It’s super powerful, so you have to be careful not to use it if your mug is really full, because it will runneth over. Instead, I froth my coffee in a large plastic cup and then transfer it to my normal mug. It’s a little extra step, but I absolutely love how it turns out.”



Zulay Original Milk Frother $14.99


Buy Now

Hamilton Beach Juicer

Upgrade your dated food processor with this modern juicer from Hamilton beach . It has an extra-large chute that easily fits fruits and vegetables, so you don’t have to prep and cut them beforehand. The juicer also has a wastebasket for pulp that’s leftover for a hands-free clean-up. And, after you make your favorite juices, all of the parts of the juicer come apart to wash and prevent mold and buildup.

With over 15,800 five-star ratings , it’s clear that shoppers love the juicer. Multiple shoppers wrote that the juicer “exceeded their expectations.” Another explained “I absolutely love this juicer! Purchased for my wife as a birthday gift & we have had a blast since. I love the big mouth chute. It allows for larger fruits to go in easily. This juicer is more powerful than I thought. I’m a fan of Hamilton Beach products, but for the price, this juicer blew our minds.”



Hamilton Beach Juicer $64.99 (originally $69.99)


Buy Now

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Sometimes reaching for a carbonated drink while lounging at home is absolutely necessary, especially after a long night out with friends. SodaStream’s sparkling water maker will quickly become your new BFF—with the device, you can make flavored water or even a cola right from your home in minutes.

“This is probably my favorite purchase this Christmas. Easy to use, doesn’t need electricity (cordless), the design is beautiful, and the water tastes amazing,” a sparkling water lover said.



SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $119.88 (originally $159.95)


Buy Now

Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Spending the night in? Create a whole theater experience with this highly recommended popcorn popper bowl that evenly pops kernels to eliminate pesky uncooked ones. There are also temperature-controlled handles on the bowl to remove the hot popcorn from your microwave safely. And since the bowl has plenty of room, you can add all of the toppings you want to your popcorn.

The popcorn cooker has longtime popcorn lovers ditching their old ways for this much faster process. One reviewer said, “This is an awesome little tool. It pops corn like a dream. I admit I was a little skeptical at first, wondering how you could just popcorn in a microwave with no oil or other magic “bagged microwave popcorn” chemicals. My first attempt was an eye-opener. Perfect popcorn with almost all kernels popped.”



Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $10.19 (originally $11.99)


Buy Now

Cosori Air Fryer

This “life-changing” air fryer from Amazon is an excellent addition to your kitchen this year. It saves time by cooking food quicker, with less of a cleanup. The appliance has 13 settings and presets to perfectly cook foods like chicken wings, fries and veggies. The sleek design is fully touchscreen, making the air fryer entirely seamless for use. Perhaps the best feature? The air fryer baskets are dishwasher safe, so you can say goodbye to handwashing the parts after you cook.

When you scroll through all of the reviews , it’s hard to miss how many people love this air fryer. One shopper explained, “I can’t say enough good things about this air fryer. Makes the best chicken, the best potatoes, it does french fries all fresh none of it was frozen. I did try the Frozen potatoes as well, and it was fantastic. I have not had one bad meal. It baked potatoes. I was shocked, better than the oven.”



Cosori Air Fryer $91.68 (originally $99.99)


Buy Now

ChefWave Milkmaid Dairy Alternative Milk Maker

If there’s anything you need to buy this month, it’s this nut milk maker . Instead of guessing what’s in your almond and oat milks, make your own. And, thanks to this milk maker, all you have to do is add your nuts of choice or oats, add water and watch the machine create rich, fresh milk.

According to reviewers, the machine has them wondering why they didn’t purchase one sooner. One said “t his small appliance delivers. I love non dairy milks and with the Chefwave Milk Maker it’s literally as easy as pressing a button.” They also added, “I love the quick start and pre-selected choices from soy, almond, cashew, oat and you can even create a custom blend. No soaking required! The blended milk is smooth without any grittiness and perfect for drinking on its own, or using in recipes, like vegan Mac and cheese.”



ChefWave Milkmade Dairy Alternative… $199.95


Buy Now

