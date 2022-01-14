'Top Gun' Enthusiast Kyle Brandt Welcomes Buffalo Bills to the Danger Zone

Bill Belichick spiced up his sartorial offerings earlier this week with a gray hoodie straight out of Top Gun. Though the notoriously guarded coach offered little in addition to the words "Danger Zone" scrawled across his chest, it was still a masterclass in gamesmanship with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills set to lock horns for a third time this season — this time with playoff elimination on the line. The home Bills, looking to slay a dragon and in need of a response, found one in the form of 1980s movie enthusiast Kyle Brandt, who procured a flight suit and came out guns blazing on Good Morning Football.

We're already on record taking Buffalo to win and cover and this monologue only adds to the confidence. No team has ever lost a playoff game after having Brandt cut a promo for them based on a Tony Scott movie. Actually, going to have to double-check that as it seems like something that may have happened before. Someone should start a sports and pop culture bit reference website. They'd be richly rewarded in the form of dozens of clicks.

Going to be a hell of a scene up in Orchard Park. With just as many shirtless bros as the famous volleyball match, frigid temperatures be damned.