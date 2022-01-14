ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Top Gun' Enthusiast Kyle Brandt Welcomes Buffalo Bills to the Danger Zone

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d651a_0dlu9jlE00

Bill Belichick spiced up his sartorial offerings earlier this week with a gray hoodie straight out of Top Gun. Though the notoriously guarded coach offered little in addition to the words "Danger Zone" scrawled across his chest, it was still a masterclass in gamesmanship with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills set to lock horns for a third time this season — this time with playoff elimination on the line. The home Bills, looking to slay a dragon and in need of a response, found one in the form of 1980s movie enthusiast Kyle Brandt, who procured a flight suit and came out guns blazing on Good Morning Football.

We're already on record taking Buffalo to win and cover and this monologue only adds to the confidence. No team has ever lost a playoff game after having Brandt cut a promo for them based on a Tony Scott movie. Actually, going to have to double-check that as it seems like something that may have happened before. Someone should start a sports and pop culture bit reference website. They'd be richly rewarded in the form of dozens of clicks.

Going to be a hell of a scene up in Orchard Park. With just as many shirtless bros as the famous volleyball match, frigid temperatures be damned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
NFL
The Big Lead

Four Quarterbacks the Eagles Can Acquire to Replace Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday thanks to a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One thing that became clear throughout that game is that Jalen Hurts is not ready for prime time as a quarterback. This offseason, the Eagles could look to level up at the position if they don't see Hurts' upside.
NFL
The Big Lead

Cowboys Blinded By Sun Shining Into Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend, but their home-field advantage hasn't been all it's cracked up to be so far. The Cowboys trailed 16-7 at the half and a quirk of their stadium had a big role in stopping a potential scoring drive late in the second quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Kyle Brandt
NBC Sports

Hunter Henry reveals his message for Mac Jones at end of Patriots-Bills

Fans who stuck around and watched through the end of the New England Patriots' 47-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night probably saw Mac Jones walking on the sideline and shaking hands with some of his teammates. When Jones got to Hunter Henry, the veteran tight end...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Sign Six Players To Future Contracts After Wild-Card Playoff Exit

The New England Patriots locked up some young talent Monday, signing six players to future contracts. Five of those players finished the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad:. WR Kristian Wilkerson. WR Tre Nixon. RB Devine Ozigbo. OL Will Sherman. K Quinn Nordin. The sixth, wide receiver Malcolm...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Top Gun#Danger Zone#American Football#The New England Patriots
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
The Big Lead

Picks and Predictions for Every NFL Playoff Game, Including Super Bowl LVI

An unprecedented 17-game season, injuries and pandemic combining to create a great uncertainty week to week, and a seemingly random shuffle of top-tier teams created an NFL season unlike any other. The league, in its infinite wisdom, has graced us with two additional playoff games to enjoy and a greater look at chaos. All of this makes looking into a cloudy crystal ball especially difficult. Even so, we are contractually bound to predict how the postseason will shake out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Reveal Their Uniform For Playoff Game In Kansas City

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to play in the AFC Divisional Round this Sunday at 6:30 on CBS. The game will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since October of 2020 (15 months). The Chiefs beat the Bills in Orchard Park on a rainy, windy day in a game that was moved to Monday evening, 26-17.
NFL
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Joe Judge as Giants Head Coach

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday in a move the franchise absolutely had to make. Now with Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman both gone, it's time to rebuild things. While the Giants plan to hire a new general manager before they make a move on a new coach, it's worth looking at who could be the next head guy for the franchise. What follows is a list of five options to replace Judge.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy