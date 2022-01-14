ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, 19, hits back at criticism she is 'distracted' by lucrative off-court endorsement deals in new Nike advert - after she was thrashed in her first match of 2022

 6 days ago

Emma Raducanu has hit back at criticism she has been 'distracted' by lucrative off-court endorsement deals in a new Nike advert.

The tennis star, who lives in Kent, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph in September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands.

However in November she met criticism from Eddie Jones said: 'The big thing for good young players is distractions. There's a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn't done so well afterwards.

'What have you seen her on - the front page of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar or whatever it is, wearing Christian Dior clothes.'

In the advert, which Emma shared on her Instagram page, she can be seen racing across a court emblazoned with the words 'fluke', 'one hit wonder' and 'distracted.'

The tennis player shared the advert days after she suffered a dreadful defeat in her first match of 2022, winning only one game against Elena Rybakina, less than a week before the start of the Australian Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxNDv_0dlu9isV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUeb3_0dlu9isV00
As the advert comes to an end, the tennis sensation looks directly into the camera before the words emerge on the screen: 'World off, game on.'

The British teenager produced one of the sporting stories of last year when she navigated the qualifying rounds in New York to storm all the way to the final, where she defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam title, as well as £1.8million in prize money.

The first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title, she did not drop a set during the tournament.

Raducanu gained celebrity status with her maiden Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows, with brands lining up to offer her sponsorship deals and a host of magazines featuring her on the front cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rp4T_0dlu9isV00
Emma Raducanu's VERY impressive sponsorship deals

Since winning in September, the teenager has announced deals with:

Dior - In her new role, the teen will represent Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections as well as the luxury brand's skincare and make-up ranges

Tiffany&Co. - Brand ambassador in deal said to be worth £2 million

Sports Direct - Face of £6 million Christmas campaign. Teen was joined by Euros heart throb Jack Grealish and an array of Britain's top young sporting stars in the advert.

Evian - The teenager will be the water brand's new ambassador, joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Maria Sharapova and Ella Chen

British Airways - Global brand ambassador

Days later she found herself among the A-list elite at New York’s Met Gala – the biggest night in fashion.

She rose to the occasion in a stunning midriff-baring, monochrome Chanel outfit complete with pearls encircling her waist and Tiffany diamonds in her ears.

Personally invited by Vogue chief Dame Anna Wintour, she was seated on the $500,000 Chanel table with its celebrity ambassadors – prompting speculation she would join their ranks as an ambassador.

Meanwhile, the teenager was then revealed as the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co in a deal estimated to be worth more than £2million.

And in October, she became the latest celebrity to be announced as an ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior.

In the role, the teen will represent Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections as well as the luxury brand's skincare and make-up ranges.

It is not known how much Emma will be paid for her role as an ambassador for Dior.

She has since scooped deals with Evian and appeared as the face of Sports Direct's 2021 Christmas campaign.

The tennis star has been heralded as a 'sponsor's dream', and is on course to become the highest earning female sports star of all time.

It was also reported that she laid the groundwork for her potential earnings aged 17, registering Harbour 6 Limited to manage her finances.

However Emma's first appearance this year resulted in such a short-lived thumping that she headed straight for the practice courts afterwards.

It was all too evident just how many gaps Raducanu has to fill in her game as she lost 6-0, 6-1 in only 55 minutes to world No 13 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Tennis Classic earlier this week.

On this evidence, Raducanu cannot be expected to survive the first week at Melbourne Park — although, as a seed, she will be spared meeting someone of this calibre in the opening rounds of the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSKDy_0dlu9isV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XM6Zi_0dlu9isV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20u8UM_0dlu9isV00
Despite winning lucrative sponsorship deals, the US Open champion was thumped in straight sets by Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan

The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu's new Nike advert decoded - what are the messages she's sending?

Emma Raducanu and Nike have launched an edgy - and somewhat cryptic - major new advert ahead of her first grand slam appearance since the spectacular US Open triumph. The striking 21-second clip, which has appeared overnight across all of Raducanu’s social media platforms, shows her trading a series of shots with large white words looming across an all-black background.
TENNIS
Telegraph

How Emma Raducanu's new coach is motivating her to become a serial champion

As Emma Raducanu continues her quest to become a serial champion, her new coach Torben Beltz has switched to a different motivational tool than the one he used so successfully with his previous client – 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber. As Raducanu prepared for Thursday morning’s second-round meeting with...
TENNIS
newyorkcitynews.net

After blister strikes, Emma Raducanu bounced in Australia

Danka Kovinic will take her No. 98 world ranking into the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu in three sets. Raducanu took the court with a heavily bandaged hand and index finger because of blisters on her racquet hand but surged to a 3-0 lead and held her own for most of the match before falling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu told she must learn when to 'give it a rest' after blister pain forces change of tactics

Former British No 1 Laura Robson has questioned Emma Raducanu's decision to train through the pain, after a nasty blister injury saw her knocked out of the Australian Open. “I’m fairly certain Raducanu trained yesterday," Robson said, co-commentating on the match for BBC Radio 5 Live. "In hindsight maybe she should have taken the day off. She has played enough tennis, she has to have enough belief in herself in future to say I’ll give it a rest. She’ll learn from this."
TENNIS
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Jazz Jennings Claps Back At Haters Claiming Reality Star Didn't Deserve To Be Readmitted To Harvard University: 'People Are Trying To Deny My Accomplishments'

Jazz Jennings has no room for haters. The star of the hit reality series I Am Jazz told her Instagram followers how she really feels about online trolls trying to discredit her recent readmission to Harvard University. After originally being admitted to the prestigious university two years ago, the 21-year-old...
BASKETBALL
The Independent

Hollywood stars and fashionistas remember ‘grand and soulful’ Andre Leon Talley

Hollywood stars and members of the fashion industry have remembered “grand and soulful” Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley for his “charm and wit and taste for the exceptional” following his death at 73.The fashion trailblazer was a pioneer in magazines and on the front row of couture shows as a black man, and he became recognisable to those outside the industry for his role as a judge on reality show America’s Next Top Model.The former Vogue creative director, who worked side by side with editor Anna Wintour for decades until a fracture in their relationship, died in New York on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Wins Match in Colorful ‘Lucky’ Butterfly Nike Sneakers at Australian Open 2022

Naomi Osaka brought a good luck charm to the court, and it paid off. The Japanese tennis star hit the court at the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday. She claimed victory over Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-4, in the second round of the women’s draw. For the match, Osaka wore a Nike set, including a tank top and tennis skirt with shorts underneath. The matching set was mostly hot pink with touches of indigo, white and aqua blue. She tied her hair up and added a white Nike visor. Osaka slipped into matching tennis shoes for her game. She wore her own Nike...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Jisoo Is a Vision in Black and White With Collared Jacket, Dior Bag and Sharp Sneakers

Blackpink member Jisoo took a sharp approach to sporty dressing while promoting Dior’s newest handbag. The “Kill This Love” singer posed on Instagram, wearing black trousers, a T-shirt and a matching button-up jacket. Jisoo’s look was punctuated by a white leather version of Dior’s Small Vibe Hobo bag. The $3,400 handbag featured allover quilting and gold chain accents, giving her casual ensemble a dash of elegance. Her outfit was complete with a fluffy white bucket hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__) For footwear, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of lace-up sneakers. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
