Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34

(WJW) – Former “ Bachelorette ” contestant Clint Arlis died this week at the age of 34.

He appeared on Season 11 of the show with bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Arlis’ sister, Taylor Lulek, says Clint died on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss,” she wrote on Facebook .

She did not share his cause of death.

Arlis’ high school wrestling coach remembered him on Twitter .

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis…Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis,” Scott Bayer wrote.

Bayer said Clint was “extraordinarily devoted to his family.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” said Bayer.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s shared a message on her Instagram story after hearing the news.

“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show ‘til today, I’ve heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends his family, Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened,” she said. ” It’s such a huge loss and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news,” Bristowe continued.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

