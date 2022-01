OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cuban citizen was arrested in Owego on 28 felony fraud charges and released under the New York State Bail Reform law. Owego Police say Eric Machet Riscart, 31, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2022, after a six month investigation into the use of fraudulent credit cards used to purchase diesel fuel in large quantities. Police say Machet Riscart was using 28 fraudulent cards to purchase the fuel, which he was placing into a 400 gallon hidden compartment tank in the rear of his pickup truck.

