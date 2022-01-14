Introducing the new create and update view layer experiences

LAYER recently designed a meditation headset for US start-up Resonate, which launched in December 2021 at Design Miami. The headset features an LED light matrix that allows powerful meditation to be attained simply and effortlessly, regardless of the level of experience. In a world where we are increasingly exposed to stressors – from the recent pandemic, to constant screen time – this kind of immersive meditation is more important and relevant than ever before. The welcoming design of the Resonate headset sets a new standard for meditation, with a calming, minimal design language that encourages a restful state of mind. The exterior casing features a flowing geometry that closely follows the contours of the face allowing for complete immersion, while the progressive, futuristic interior houses the high-tech LED matrix display.
