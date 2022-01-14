ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Introducing the new create and update view layer experiences

esri.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted feature layer views are a great way to provide stakeholders with refined copies of a dataset that includes only relevant information. For example, you can exclude fields containing personal information on view layers that are public facing. This control over a view layer is accomplished by setting view definitions. With...

www.esri.com

futuretravelexperience.com

Introducing the new-look Future Travel Experience portfolio of products and services

The aviation sector is evolving, and so is FTE. That is why, as we enter the new year, we are excited to unveil the fresh, new-look Future Travel Experience portfolio, featuring industry-leading events, expos, working groups, products and services. Watch the above video to find out more about what you...
TRAVEL
thefabricator.com

Stellantis, Amazon collaborate to introduce connected experiences across millions of vehicles

Global automaker Stellantis N.V. and Amazon have announced a series of global, multiyear agreements that will transform the in-vehicle experience for Stellantis customers. The automaker says it will accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company through this relationship, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile.
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Kaleidescape, CINEAK Partner to Create Luxury Experiences

Kaleidescape, makers of high-performance video systems, and CINEAK, a luxury seating company, have announced a partnership that illustrates how technology and design can combine for ultimate in luxury experiences. “Kaleidescape makes the ultimate movie player for private cinema and media systems that define a premium experience,” states Tayloe Stansbury, CEO,...
BUSINESS
linuxfoundation.org

query to internal DNS view | Lab 6.4. Create a View

So why does the answer to the query provided by the exercise is 192.74.137.5? Shouldn't it be NXDOMAIN like my answer from below?. P.S.: All my other queries were the same as that of the table. This one was the only exception. I think the internal view has a default...
COMPUTERS
NWI.com

MARC CHASE: New feature connects your newspaper to layers of online content

Multiple layers of information are essential for a complete telling of the complex issues unfolding in our cities, towns, country and world every day. News agencies that don't use an array of layers to report the stories that swirl on local, national and global levels are failing their audiences — loyal readers like you.
INTERNET
esri.com

Color Ramps: Breaking away from presets

Recently I blogged about some new color ramps we have developed for the ArcGIS Online Map Viewer, and I said then that, although we have close to 400 available for you now, it’s unlikely that we can cover every potential use case. Well, there’s nothing stopping you developing your...
COMPUTERS
inavateonthenet.net

Bose sound system creates integrated audio experience at Telegrafen Oslo

Bose was chosen to supply an integrated audio system for a unique experience at the Telegrafen Oslo building in Norway. The space offers more than 25,000 square metres of space, with an audio system that can ensure high quality sound in large, flexible spaces as well as larger educational facilities, restaurants, bars and more.
ELECTRONICS
esri.com

Image Analysis: Which ArcGIS deployment is best?

ArcGIS has long provided a suite of image analysis and processing capabilities that transform raw imagery into geospatial information products. With the introduction of capabilities such as deep learning, multidimensional analysis and change detection, this arsenal of tools continue to grow to help you solve a variety of problems, from predicting crop yield to identifying military targets.  As you journey across ArcGIS Pro (desktop), ArcGIS Enterprise (enterprise) and ArcGIS Online (SaaS), you may wonder which deployment best fits your needs and your preferred working environment.
SOFTWARE
esri.com

Locator maps

Locator maps are small and simple; short and sweet. A locator map might be a inset map (sometimes called a key map) that accompanies a larger map, locating it within the wider world. Or it may be a stand-alone map, for example, to locate a city mentioned in a news story. In this article I’ll share some tips, instructions, and examples to help you make great locator maps.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Notification that old Esri Vector Basemaps will be retired in 2022

Esri’s vector basemaps and styles are organized by version number. Currently, version 2 (v2) basemaps are updated on a regular cadence. Earlier versions are available but no longer updated. The following versions will be retired and will no longer be available to use in maps and apps:. World_Basemap (beta...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

ArcGIS Solutions 2022 Product Roadmap

ArcGIS Solutions are industry-specific configurations for ArcGIS that align with your business needs, transform your use of ArcGIS, and help you maximize the investment you are making in location-based data and technology. Our mission is to build high-value solutions that reduce the time it takes to deploy geo-enabled solutions in your organization and increase the business impact they make.
SOFTWARE
orcasound.com

LAYER | New launches with Resonate, Andreu World, and more…

LAYER recently designed a meditation headset for US start-up Resonate, which launched in December 2021 at Design Miami. The headset features an LED light matrix that allows powerful meditation to be attained simply and effortlessly, regardless of the level of experience. In a world where we are increasingly exposed to stressors – from the recent pandemic, to constant screen time – this kind of immersive meditation is more important and relevant than ever before. The welcoming design of the Resonate headset sets a new standard for meditation, with a calming, minimal design language that encourages a restful state of mind. The exterior casing features a flowing geometry that closely follows the contours of the face allowing for complete immersion, while the progressive, futuristic interior houses the high-tech LED matrix display.
ELECTRONICS
BlogHer

The Best Content Planning Tools for Organizing Your Ideas

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...
INSTAGRAM
marketingdive.com

Three unPredictions to help create exceptional customer and team experiences

Flashy predictions and trends are commonplace in the new year, as consumer spending is assessed and marketers attempt to determine the best paths forward towards revenue and growth. This year, we introduce unPredictions: a set of commerce priorities to help marketers cut through the noise and develop the strategies they really need to quickly build, launch and scale personalized campaigns that will drive results for their businesses.
ECONOMY
esri.com

New in ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1: cloud data warehouse support

The ability to consume data from cloud data warehouses is something many of you have been asking for. And we have heard you! Last November we released ArcGIS Pro 2.9 and ArcGIS Enterprise 10.9.1, both of which include support for cloud data warehouses. You may have read about this earlier...
COMPUTERS
player.one

Day of Dragons: Beta Update 1.L Introduces Spined Scarab and Other New Features

Have you ever wondered what a dragon would do if it was real? Well, even though they are fictional creatures, that doesn’t mean that you cannot play like one. Day of Dragons is an online creature survival sandbox game where you get to rule the world as one of the several dragon species available. Here, you must survive as you will start out as a dragon hatchling. You will live in a huge world filled with multiple biomes that may sometimes pose a threat to your existence. Do things right and you will become the alpha of your species.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of exploring. However, scientists have managed to figure out a few key points about the Sun’s future, including the end of its current life phase. Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Here’s when the Sun will die While the full...
ASTRONOMY

