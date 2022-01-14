ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 13, second-highest day of cases reported in Scioto

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
SCIOTO — Scioto County is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant works its way through the Scioto County population.

On Thursday, Jan 13, 2022, the Ohio Department of Health reported 210 COVID-19 cases for Scioto County. Thursday’s total was the second-highest single-day number of cases reported, so far, during the pandemic.

The following are the top five days with the most cases, so far, during the outbreak:

1. September 10, 2021 = 217 cases

2. January 13, 2022 = 210 cases

3. December 11, 2020 = 157 cases

4. January 5, 2022 = 153 cases

5. September 15, 2021 = 152 cases

According to the Southeast & Southeast Central Ohio Healthcare Coalition, the COVID-19 census for hospitals in Region seven which includes Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton Counties has been at or above 110 patients for seven of the past nine days. 94% of the COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Healthcare officials urge everyone to get vaccinated and if you are already to vaccinated to get a booster shot in order to lower your risk of getting or spreading the virus and help prevent serious illness or death.

