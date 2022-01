The way that “Jeopardy!” is set up makes it impossible for contestants to know whether or not they’ll be up against a super champion. So Andrea Asuaje, a writer and reporter from Boston, Massachusetts, had no idea that she’d be going up against Amy Schneider. As of today, Jan. 17, Schneider is a 33-day champion. She just earned the record for third most consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” and has won over a million dollars. But Asuaje had no idea about any of this when she faced Schneider back in October.

