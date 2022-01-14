ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis snow drought likely to continue, little snow chances this weekend

By Beth Finello
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! The rest of today will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNL9B_0dlu6twx00

I know all eyes are on our snow chances, so let’s get into it.

Snow chances will begin overnight into Saturday morning. This round of snow will likely stay to our south and west, impacting Bloomington, Seymour, and areas south and west. In Indy, we could get a light dusting of snow to at most half an inch. Saturday will feature light snow showers to our south and west and continue to move south early in the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with more sunshine by the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSZ7Q_0dlu6twx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5E5x_0dlu6twx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NPEl_0dlu6twx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cBaS_0dlu6twx00

Sunday, the same storm will make a turn to the north and east. This will bring some snow showers to our south and east counties, bringing another dusting of snow but the metro will likely stay dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25huEe_0dlu6twx00

Monday will feature a few flurries. Temperatures all weekend will be in the 20s and 30s.

IF this storm track changes EVEN IN THE SLIGHTEST, our forecast will have BIG changes. Small changes in track mean big changes for snow totals. Just something to keep in mind for this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUZ7i_0dlu6twx00

We have only seen half an inch of snow so far and that was back in November. Our snow drought will likely continue for many of this weekend, aside from a few tenths of an inch. Looking ahead, any precipitation chances this week look uncertain, more details to come early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zU3Rb_0dlu6twx00

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Negative temperatures recorded in Indy 37 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been almost 40 years since our record low temperature was detected for this date. Record high: 70° set back in 1906 Record low: -22° set back in 1985 Precipitation: 1.26″ set back in 1913 Snowfall: 6.2″ set back in 1897 This same cold air caused pipes to free and burst in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Wind chills dropping close to zero Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – We started this morning with temperatures in the 40s, those are our highs for today. Temperatures are heading in the other direction for the rest of the day with 30s by dismissal. Overnight lows will drop into the teens by Thursday morning with feel-like temperatures in the single digits by the time you […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy all-time record low recorded at airport 26 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – In 1994, which was a cold January in general, the Indianapolis Airport recorded a low temperature of -27°. This is the all-time low temperature in recorded history at the airport. Record high: 69° set back in 1907 Record low: -27° set back in 1994 Precipitation: 0.94″ set back in 1927 Snowfall: 4.2″ set […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Seymour, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Temperatures fell to 20 below zero just 28 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Do you remember back in 1996 when it dropped to -22°? Just 26 years ago! Record high: 64° set back in 1929 Record low: -22° set back in 1994 Precipitation: 1.96″ set back in 1949 Snowfall: 5.3″ set back in 1915 Back in 1996, 26 years ago, golf ball-sized hail fell in Newport.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shock waves from Tonga eruption detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific on Saturday was detected almost 7,100 miles away, right here in Indiana.  This eruption devastated the island and several surrounding islands. Tonga is comprised of 169 islands, 36 are inhabited.  An enormous amount of heat and energy was released from this volcano, and hundreds of thousands […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Temps are dropping: how to prepare your home now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana home heating experts say the time is now to prepare your home for whatever the winter weather will bring. A quick check of your house from top to bottom could save you headaches and expensive repairs in the long run. Tim Tracy, National Sales Trainer with Groundworks, urges people to take note […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Indy#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Indiana man missing in Alabama since December

GREENVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have begun a statewide search for an Indiana man who has been missing since the end of December. Donald Gulley, 65, was last seen around 8 a.m., Dec. 30, 2021, in Greenville, Alabama. Police said that he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment, and […]
GREENVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

How to take care of your skin properly in cold temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Although we haven’t been having the snowiest winter, it definitely has been rather chilly. Has your skin been feeling dry? Itchy? Not sure what to do about it? We have a perfect skin care routine for you for those cold winter months, brought to you a by local professional. Moisture, moisture, MOISTURE. Skin […]
SKIN CARE
FOX59

All counties in red on Indiana’s COVID-19 map amid omicron surge; state reports 3,492 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,492 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 118 additional deaths and 16,502 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30% with a rate of 44.1% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is now dominant in Indiana, […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

COVID-19 quarantines cause Indy daycare to temporarily close

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indiana reported a record number of students have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s caused some school districts to go back online temporarily.  However, this latest surge is also having a big impact on childcare for children who aren’t old enough to go to school. “We have never seen anything like this,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Martinsville woman found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Tina Quackenbush has been canceled. The Morgan County sheriff said she was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Martinsville, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has started investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who was last seen January 16. A Silver Alert was issued for Tina Quackenbush Tuesday evening, who […]
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

No curtain call for Crackers Comedy Club; downtown location to remain open

One week after announcing the closing of its final remaining location, Crackers Comedy Club is having a change of plans. The club’s owner Ruth-Anne Herber confirmed to FOX59 she was able to reach an agreement over rent with the club’s landlord. Herber originally said rent issues, as well as road construction, led to the closure […]
RESTAURANTS
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy