January 19, 2022 - Tampa-based health care tech firm Gale Healthcare Solutions has received a $60 million growth equity investment. Gale Healthcare Solution provides a staffing platform for health care employers, matching health care workers with facilities. The $60 million investment is from FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm. Gale Healthcare will use the funding to continue its expansion in the $24.7 billion healthcare temporary staffing market and make further investments in its industry-leading technology and payments platform, the firm announced Wednesday. The company started five years ago with a small team managing a workforce of 300 nurses in the Tampa Bay area. It has since grown to a company of more than 500 professionals supporting more than 39,000 clinicians across 38 states.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO