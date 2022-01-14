Any one know of a good dieting supplement that works really well?

Am I just fooling myself? Like can I actually do this? Can I acheive a goal? I have struggled with my weight pretty much my whole life. Why is it so freaking hard for me? I know it's hard for everyone but why dose it feel like it's easier for others even in situations that I've tried doing it in groups I'm always the one who puts in more work and gets less results. I loose like 20 lbs or so and then nothing for just months just nothing else happens I'm so tired of it. Bout a year ago I decided I was done I'm fat and that's that I will accept it and move on with my life and never think about it again just screw it. But here I am AGAIN thinking...could it be different this time? Could I actually see results? It's not complicated just eat right and work out ... Right?? I've tried for the last year to love myself regardless of my weight but I can't help but to crinkle my nose Everytime I see my reflection. I'm tired of being the but of my own fat joke. I'm tired of being the "fat one" in a family of thin women. But can I do it? Why is it just thinking about trying to do it gets me overwhelmed and emotional? Maybe it just brings up all the other times Ive failed... Am I destined to fail once again? I know nothing good in life comes easy but usually after the sacrifice its supposed to come....right? It's hard when everyone you are around have never had to worry about it my family complains about there weight but it's usually tears over 10lbs and while I understand everyone has their own goals and insecurities it is frustrating to hear them complain that they need to loose 10lbs or worse that they need to gain 10 lbs when I need to loose 100lbs. My sister and I weighed ourselves the other day, I'm exactly 110 lbs heavier then her. And I know I shouldn't compare myself to her but it's hard since so many other people do/ have. We look the same pale, blue eyes, and long dark hair. People make jokes that I'm the fat one and she's the thin one. And I've even dated guys in the past that once they met her told me they felt like they got duped cause they didn't realize there was a thinner version they could a had instead. So it's hard for me not to compare myself to her like everyone else seems to. I wanna be better. I wanna be stronger. I wanna believe I can do it. I wanna love myself. I wanna be happy. I wanna have the discipline it takes to achieve these kinda goals. But the question still remains... Am I just fooling myself?

