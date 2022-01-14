ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Any one know of a good dieting supplement that works really well?

myfitnesspal.com
Im trying to lose weight but i want to...

South Whidbey Herald

Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss: Which Supplements Work?

If you struggle with weight loss, chances are you feel that you’ve tried everything there is to try. Perhaps you go to the gym regularly, but the scale never moves. On the other hand, perhaps you’re just looking to cut your caloric intake. Whatever situation you find yourself...
WEIGHT LOSS
whidbeynewstimes.com

Top 17 Best Weight Loss Pills & Diet Supplements to Buy (2022)

The first thing you learn is how these weight loss pills have variations. Yes, they are not the same despite the eye-catching advertisements. One has to understand the concept of body weight and body fat to prevent chain reactions that affect blood pressure. You do not want to play with...
WEIGHT LOSS
cbslocal.com

Do Diets Actually Work?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every year, a top New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. Any at given time, an estimated 45 million Americans say they’re on a diet. But, do diets work? Good Question. Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The 'Great Resignation'; But Where Are The...
DIETS
Grazia

The Expert-Approved Supplements That Really Are Worth Embracing In 2022

Somewhere along the line supplements became as commonplace as smoothies, with over half of the population buying one last year*. ‘Consumers are becoming more and more savvy about the fact that what they put into their body can influence how they feel,’ says Dr Simoné Laubscher, naturopathic nutritionist and founder of supplement brand Rejuv Wellness. Gone are the days when you could feel smug about taking a daily multi-vitamin or palming the odd cod liver oil capsule. And why would you want to, when you can do something so chic as, say, tip your collagen powder into your morning coffee? (Jennifer Aniston we’re looking at you).
HEALTH
Sequim Gazette

Slim Now Keto Reviews – Keto Supplement That Works or Scam Pills?

Losing weight is considered an uphill task. However, when excess calories compromise your overall health, it is only necessary to lose weight. It is a global concern that there is an upsurge in overweight folks. Excess fat in the body can cause damage to the internal organs leading to failure. In addition, extra calories are the primary cause of multiple health issues, including diabetes, heart problems, and joint pain.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Noom vs MFP-any other Noomers on here with experience?

There seems to be an awfully large difference between noom and mfp. Same exact entries today, but noom has me down as haven eaten 1420 calories while mfp has me down for only 899, and this is not the first time....any other noomers out there that noticed?. They are both...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

My fiance can't lose weight unless she does keto

And keto totally messes up her stomach to where she has bouts of severe constipation- like she will be on bathroom for 2 hours without being able to poop and her belly feels like it's about to explode. She never has these problem outside of doing keto. What the hell...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello - im new & would like some feedback

Im looking for some advise or comments – ive recently lost a lot of weight over the last 9 months (16kgs or 35lbs) & happy with how my jeans and shirts are fitting however I want to gain some muscle now but without bulking and turning into a fatty (I chucked away all my other clothes that no longer fit!).
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Is it alright to go over the macro goal for fat?

Hi all! First of all, please do forgive me if this is a very silly question - I've only been tracking for about a week. I've been paying the most attention to my 'bottom line' of total calories rather than the macros particularly as I get used to the mechanism and the habit of tracking everything I eat. But looking back over the past week I've been going over the 'fat' macro fairly consistently, largely through the use of olive oil (roasting veggies, homemade salad dressing) and some dairy (milk, butter in a pasta, cheese a couple of times over the course of the week). My going-in assumption is that as long as I'm eating at a deficit it shouldn't make all that much of a difference - albeit I acknowledge that some foods are more nutrient-dense for their caloric value - but I'm also slightly worried that I'll be solving one problem (weight-loss) only to create another (consequences of a relatively high-fat diet, even at a lower calorie intake). Is this something I should be worried about?
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Binge eating recovery our road to wellness

*please add me as a friend if you share some of my interests or have commonalities. Right now I'm not logging food I'm just trying to log into this app and write a bit about my day. I want to build a relationship with food that doesn't give me anxiety.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Challenging myself

Hi, I have been battling weight pretty much all my life, and this time its it. I want to beat it. I suffer with sciatica and restless leg syndrome, also ibs. Also just getting over covid,. Me as well but I have learned that my body needs the activity just...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

I’m new here. My Introduction

I finally came to grips that my weight has gotten away from me.I’m currently 250 looking to get down to 180. I’m new here, actually new to dieting & exercising also. Looking for tips to get in shape & also eat right. My wife & I have a nice gym setup in our garage but we rarely touch it, it consist of; Treadmill, Row machine, Stationary Bike, Lat Pull Down Machine & a 20lb Smash Ball. I’m leaning on trying Keto with Intermittent Fasting. Any tips, workout plans or meals are deeply appreciated. Looking to learn a lot here.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone Lost Weight Only to Gain It Back? What's Your Story? :)

I'm in the process of losing weight once again after gaining back the 50lbs pounds I lost previously. Looking for some encouragement if anyone else has found themselves in the same boat and if you were able to lose the weight again. Or if you're in the process, I'd love to know as well. Looking to make some real changes this time around and not look at weight loss as a one and done kind of deal.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Weightlifting Goals, Looking for Friends

I’m returning to the app primarily to use the macro logging features. I’ve got some fat to lose and I am strength training to increase lean mass. Fat loss goals are at 15lbs, 11lbs lost so far in the last 2 months. Looking to find some friends on...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Am I just fooling myself?

Am I just fooling myself? Like can I actually do this? Can I acheive a goal? I have struggled with my weight pretty much my whole life. Why is it so freaking hard for me? I know it's hard for everyone but why dose it feel like it's easier for others even in situations that I've tried doing it in groups I'm always the one who puts in more work and gets less results. I loose like 20 lbs or so and then nothing for just months just nothing else happens I'm so tired of it. Bout a year ago I decided I was done I'm fat and that's that I will accept it and move on with my life and never think about it again just screw it. But here I am AGAIN thinking...could it be different this time? Could I actually see results? It's not complicated just eat right and work out ... Right?? I've tried for the last year to love myself regardless of my weight but I can't help but to crinkle my nose Everytime I see my reflection. I'm tired of being the but of my own fat joke. I'm tired of being the "fat one" in a family of thin women. But can I do it? Why is it just thinking about trying to do it gets me overwhelmed and emotional? Maybe it just brings up all the other times Ive failed... Am I destined to fail once again? I know nothing good in life comes easy but usually after the sacrifice its supposed to come....right? It's hard when everyone you are around have never had to worry about it my family complains about there weight but it's usually tears over 10lbs and while I understand everyone has their own goals and insecurities it is frustrating to hear them complain that they need to loose 10lbs or worse that they need to gain 10 lbs when I need to loose 100lbs. My sister and I weighed ourselves the other day, I'm exactly 110 lbs heavier then her. And I know I shouldn't compare myself to her but it's hard since so many other people do/ have. We look the same pale, blue eyes, and long dark hair. People make jokes that I'm the fat one and she's the thin one. And I've even dated guys in the past that once they met her told me they felt like they got duped cause they didn't realize there was a thinner version they could a had instead. So it's hard for me not to compare myself to her like everyone else seems to. I wanna be better. I wanna be stronger. I wanna believe I can do it. I wanna love myself. I wanna be happy. I wanna have the discipline it takes to achieve these kinda goals. But the question still remains... Am I just fooling myself?
WEIGHT LOSS
East Bay Times

The Keto Diet: Is It Good For Seniors?

The keto diet is really popular right now. The high-fat, low-carb eating plan helps you lose weight by burning fat instead of glucose (sugar). Many people successfully drop weight with the keto diet. However, many trending diets also have downsides. Suppose you’re an older adult looking into weight loss options....
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

Hitting calorie goals, but gaining??

Hi I have gone up in weight the last 2 days, but I have hit my calorie goal or been under it since I've started. At first it was amazing, losing but now I've gained the last 2 days. A total of about 1.5 lbs. Feeling sad and frustrated....any tips? I have also been hitting 10,000 steps.
WEIGHT LOSS
marksdailyapple.com

10 Productivity Hacks That Really Work

I’m not a productivity hack guy. I’m not a “hack guy,” at all, for that matter. My mind doesn’t really operate on the hack wavelength. When I want to do something, I do it. There’s no benefit to trying to “trick” myself into being more productive.
LAPTOPS

