ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How bad was the 2021 season? Dolphins’ grades, biggest disappointment and top performers

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyDoY_0dlu1HxK00
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures alongside Jaylen Waddle after gaining a first down against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A three-year rebuild didn’t get the Miami Dolphins to the desired destination.

The Dolphins are virtually in the same spot they were when the latest overhaul began, and that stagnancy ultimately cost Brian Flores his job .

While some improvements were made during the rebuilding process, the offense continued to struggle. The biggest concern moving forward is how much of the roster is salvageable, and what’s the next step for this franchise?

Here’s a look at how the Dolphins performed in all areas, and some end-of-season recognition that will allow us to closely examine the 2021 season.

Passing Game: D

There are only nine teams in the NFL that had a worse cumulative passer rating (85.4) than the Dolphins, and four of those teams had a rookie quarterback at the helm, and another four lost their starting quarterback to an injury. It can be argued that Tua Tagovailoa had a decent second season (90.1 passer rating) as an NFL starter. Tagovailoa delivered a 7-5 record despite suffering two injuries, but there were four games where he threw for less than 200 yards. It’s abundantly clear Miami’s offensive line struggles handcuffed the offense, and limited playcalling.

Running Game: F

The Dolphins possessed one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks no matter how its quantified. Miami ranked 30th in rushing yards per game (92.2), and 31st in rushing yards per attempt (3.55 per carry). Turning the backfield over to Duke Johnson and Phillip Dorsey in the final month of the season helped the unit improve, but it was too little, too late. The Dolphins’ decision makers need to re-evaluate how they address the tailback position, considering the failures they’ve had improving that unit the past three offseasons.

Defending the pass: B

The Dolphins ranked among the league leaders in sacks (48) and pressures this season. Miami’s defense ranked seventh in opponents’ cumulative passer rating (85.4), and four of the teams that finished ahead of them are in the playoffs. Miami forced 1.5 takeaways per game, tying it with Green Bay for eighth in the NFL. For the second straight season, Miami leaned heavily on the coverage skills of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, which freed the defensive front and safeties up to blitz regularly. Both cornerbacks deserve more praise for making Miami’s scheme work.

Defending the run: C

The Dolphins had struggled defending the run all three of Flores’ seasons, and this year was no exception. Miami allowed opponents to gain 109.8 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per attempt. The Dolphins only held their opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards six times. While Miami’s young defensive linemen — Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler — began to blossom, the linebacker unit took a step back, struggling with consistency, coverage and run fits.

Special teams: D

Special teams had been one of Miami’s strengths the first two seasons of Flores’ reign, but this year’s unit was a massive disappointment. Jason Sanders missed eight field goals and one extra point. Michael Palardy’s punts were average (40.1 net, and 39 percent downed inside the 20-yard line). Miami’s return game was also non-existent for various reasons. Trading Jakeem Grant, the franchise’s leading touchdown producer on returns, to Chicago didn’t help. Jaylen Waddle never got comfortable with being a returner (17.6 yards on kickoff returns and 7.0 yards on punt returns), and Jevon Holland was an automatic fair catch.

Coaching: D-

Miami’s offense struggled in every area. The unit led by co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville had to overcome offensive line issues, which eased up sparingly. But never enough for Godsey to call plays that required the quarterback to spend a longer operating time in the pocket without max protection. And, even then, it wasn’t safe. The Dolphins defense had identity issues early, and had to wait for a couple rookies (Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips) to gain their footing. But they eventually found it and the defense started to thrive in the second half of the season.

Top performing offensive player: Receiver Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins gave up a future first-round pick to put themselves in position to acquire Waddle after trading down from the No. 3 pick with the San Francisco 49ers. The former Alabama standout’s productivity proved he was worth the move up. Waddle set a new NFL rookie record with 104 receptions, which he turned into 1,015 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see what Waddle can do when the Dolphins build a better offensive line, and put more playmakers around him.

Top performing defensive player: Cornerback Xavien Howard

Howard didn’t have a season worthy of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor like 2020, but he was undoubtedly the Dolphins top player in 2021 — a game changer who sealed wins by creating clutch turnovers and scoring points. More importantly, it was his second straight healthy season, contributing 50 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Dolphins will need to adjust Howard’s 2022 salary to keep him happy — and from demanding a trade like last July.

Biggest surprise: Flores got fired

Miami rebounded from a 1-7 start to win seven straight games, spending the final month of the season in the playoff mix. Flores ensured that the locker room stuck together, and that the team didn’t quit. Miami found a way to win eight of the season’s final nine games following his lead. Even though Flores delivered the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03, the Dolphins fired him at the conclusion of his third season because of his challenging personality, which made him difficult to work with.

Biggest disappointment: Offensive line

Miami’s offensive line was the anchor weighing this team down all season. Everyone on the unit struggled at times, and while first-time offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre could be used as the scapegoat for the group’s struggles, everyone involved has to take personal responsibility about how bad the unit looked. This unit’s failure isn’t just on Jeanpierre. It’s also on general manager Chris Grier, who picked the five linemen selected in the early rounds of the last three drafts.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is …

The rumor some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to urge the return of Bill O’Brien to the NFL, is probably not true. But it is also probably not far from the truth. NFL experts and pundits were quoted on Tuesday saying O’Brien...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Early favorite emerges for Bears head coaching sweepstakes

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of searching for a new head coach. After everything went south under Matt Nagy’s command, the franchise hopes to bring in a more suitable coach this offseason. Chicago has a young roster with a ton of solid talent to build around. Furthermore, it’s a highly coveted organization with a die-hard fan base. Having said that, it appears a favorite candidate has already emerged for the front office.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Lemuel Jeanpierre
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#49ers#Patriots#American Football#South Florida
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy